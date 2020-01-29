Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (1/29/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals edition of NXT TV going head-to-head with an AEW Dynamite from the cultural, metropolitan mecca of Cleveland, Ohio .

AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

Darby Allin and Private Party vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz)

The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade

NXT

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Mach: The Broserweights vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Adam Cole’s challenger for NXT TakeOver Portland will be named

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!