Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (1/29/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals edition of NXT TV going head-to-head with an AEW Dynamite from the cultural, metropolitan mecca of Cleveland, Ohio.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- Cody Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
- Darby Allin and Private Party vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz)
- The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade
NXT
- Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Mach: The Broserweights vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox
- Adam Cole’s challenger for NXT TakeOver Portland will be named
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!