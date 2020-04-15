AEW Dynamite

No Holds Barred “Empty Arena Match” for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer

Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar “Pineapple Pete” Dunkerton

Dr. Britt Baker DMD in action

Shawn Spears in action, but not against Britt Baker

NXT

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Riddle (c) and a mystery partner vs. Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish)

Finn Bálor vs. Fabian Aichner

the beginning of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Velveteen Dream “chats” with Adam Cole

Charlotte Flair doing something, possibly

