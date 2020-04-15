Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got an AEW Dynamite featuring Lance Archer’s televised murder of Colt Cabana going up against an episode of NXT featuring a Tag Team Championship match and just a ton of good will from today’s news.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- No Holds Barred “Empty Arena Match” for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
- TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer
- Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
- Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar “Pineapple Pete” Dunkerton
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD in action
- Shawn Spears in action, but not against Britt Baker
NXT
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Riddle (c) and a mystery partner vs. Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish)
- Finn Bálor vs. Fabian Aichner
- the beginning of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament
- Velveteen Dream “chats” with Adam Cole
- Charlotte Flair doing something, possibly
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!