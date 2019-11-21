It’s Wednesday night. You know what that means. [checks notes] Stars from Raw and Smackdown!
As always, we’ll be here all night with live discussion, results for both shows, and a headstart on both the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite and the Best and Worst of NXT. Here’s how the cards shake out tonight.
AEW Dynamite
- Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party
- Fenix vs. Nick Jackson
- Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley
- a “major announcement” from Chris Jericho
NXT
- Ladder Match for the advantage in War Games: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adam Cole
- Undisputed Era vs. The Revival
- a Raw and Smackdown invasion, as invited by Triple H on Raw
- Becky Lynch doing something
