Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (11/20/19)

It’s Wednesday night. You know what that means. [checks notes] Stars from Raw and Smackdown!

As always, we’ll be here all night with live discussion, results for both shows, and a headstart on both the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite and the Best and Worst of NXT. Here’s how the cards shake out tonight.

AEW Dynamite

  • Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party
  • Fenix vs. Nick Jackson
  • Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley
  • a “major announcement” from Chris Jericho

NXT

  • Ladder Match for the advantage in War Games: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adam Cole
  • Undisputed Era vs. The Revival
  • a Raw and Smackdown invasion, as invited by Triple H on Raw
  • Becky Lynch doing something

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (11/20/19)
