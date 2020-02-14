AEW Dynamite Dropped In The Ratings But Still Ranked Above WWE NXT

Are these ratings still news? We’ve been covering them every week since the launch last fall , but it’s starting to feel like there’s not as much to glean from them on a week-to-week level as we first thought. We know AEW Dynamite is here to stay , and there’s no reason to believe that WWE NXT is going anywhere, so at a certain point we’re just covering the weekly fluctuations every show experiences, and the ripples of unrelated events like a bigger than usual Survivor premiere.

Still here we are, to let you know that according to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s AEW Dynamite lost some ground despite two title matches. Last night’s episode had 817,000 viewers, a 12% drop from 928,000 viewers last week. Perhaps more significantly, it also dropped in the key 18-49 demo, with a 0.30 rating, compared to last week’s This week’s 0.36 rating. That’s the lowest they’ve fallen in the demo since they hit 0.25 on December 18. Throughout January, the rating stayed in the mid-to-high 30s.

NXT also lost viewers, but not nearly so many. They had 757,000 viewers this week, which is only a slight decrease from 770,000 last week. They regained a little ground in that key 18-49 demographic with a 0.24 rating, which is up from the 0.22 they’ve had for the last two weeks.

This is the smallest gap in viewership the two shows have had in 2020. Will this gap continue to close, or will it widen again next week? Time will tell, and for the time being we’ll be here to keep you updated.