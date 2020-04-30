AEW Dynamite Results 4/29/20

— The show opened with a video package about the Cody Rhodes vs Darby Allin match.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for April 29, 2020. The show featured the Semi-Finals of the TNT Championship Tournament, a tag team grudge match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance to the Finals in the TNT Championship Tournament. Allin hit the Coffin Drop, but Cody rolled him forward so his shoulders were on the mat and got the pin.

— There was another Scorpio Sky video package, focusing on how he joined SCU.

— MJF appeared from home, saying that his hangnail was healed, but while preparing to come back to AEW Dynamite he nicked his neck shaving. He was wearing a cervical collar.

2. Wardlow defeated Musa. Wardlow pinned Musa quickly after an Airplane Spin.

— In a new Bubbly Bunch, Sammy Guevara was gloating about having the best Flim Flam dance. Ortiz said that Chris Jericho won last week, but Santana disagreed. Jericho announced a Manitoba Melee, which led to a montage of a bunch of wrestlers and other people (including Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Smith, Gabriel Iglesias, and Lou Ferrigno) fighting each other over FaceTime.

3. The Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) in a No-DQ match. Chuck Taylor pinned Jimmy Havoc after an Awful Waffle onto a pile of chairs.

— In a video segment at her dental office, Doctor Britt Baker introduced her makeup artist, who she called Reba, but her real name is Rebel. Then Britt talked about how some people can’t be role models, using photos of Tony Schiavone to illustrate her points.

4. Shawn Spears defeated Baron Black. Spears used a Sharpshooter, and Black tapped out.

— Marko Stunt was interviewed backstage. He said he knew that a lot of people don’t think he belongs, but even with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy unable to be here right now, he wants to prove himself.

5. Brodie Lee defeated Marko Stunt. Lee pinned Stunt after a Powerbomb.

— By a graffiti-covered wall in the desert, Jon Moxley talked about the things he’s thankful for. Then he promised to be at AEW Dynamite next week.

6. Lance Archer defeated Dustin Rhodes to advance to the Finals in the TNT Championship Tournament. Cody Rhodes came out and considered throwing in the towel for his brother, but Dustin didn’t want him to. While they were arguing, Archer pulled Dustin back into the ring and repeated slammed his head against the mat before pinning him.