AEW Dynamite Results 12/4/19

AEW Dynamite results for December 4, 2019. The show featured Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, a trios match featuring the Inner Circle against The Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes, and more.

1. Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks defeated Sammy Guevara and Proud and Powerful. Rhodes and the Bucks won with a double Meltzer Driver/top rope double stomp into a senton onto Guevara.

2. Rey Fenix defeated Trent with a Black Fire Driver.

– Cody Rhodes cut a promo begging MJF for a match, offering him money and any expensive possessions on his person, like his fancy shoes or the watch Tony Khan gave him. He told MJF to name his price.

3. Nyla Rose squashed Leva Bates. Shanna tried to make the save after the match. During a commercial break, Rose put a referee through a table and powerbombed Shanna onto him. Later in the episode, the announce team mentioned that Rose has been suspended.

– During this, they did a cute bit calling back to NXT TakeOver War Games where “Adam Cole’s girlfriend” Britt Baker watched from the crowd.

– Chris Jericho announced tat he’s contractually obligated to wrestle one more time in 2019, and read a list of people not qualified to face him from The List, now called the “Lexicon of Le Champion.” The list namedropped Jon Moxley several times, as well as everyone from Kenny Chesney to Paige and “Kenny Ortega.” Jurassic Express answered the challenge, and Jericho agreed to face Jungle Boy on December 18. Jericho called Jungle Boy a “piece of shit,” got slapped, and threw a tantrum.

4. Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida. After the match, Brandi Rhodes offered Statlander a spot in the “Nightmare Collective” if she accepted it right now. A female fan accepted instead, and Rhodes and Awesome Kong clipped off some of the fan’s hair during the commercial break.

– The Butcher and The Blade vs. Cody Rhode and QT Marshall is made for next week, as well as The Young Bucks versus Proud and Powerful in a street fight.