AEW Dynamite Results 2/26/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for February 26, 2020. The show featured a show-opening 30-minute Ironman Match, the weigh-in for this weekend’s AEW Championship match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. 30-Minute Ironman Match: The Young Bucks were in Omega’s corner. Omega won the first fall by disqualification when PAC attacked him with a steel chair. PAC quickly evened it up at a fall apiece with a Black Arrow on the injured Omega. Both men were almost counted out after a shooting star press from the top rope through a table by PAC, but PAC rolled back in, and Omega barely avoided a count-out thanks to the Bucks. Omega was able to withstand the Brutalizer for the final minutes, refusing to submit as time expired. An angry PAC forearmed the referee in the face. Justin Roberts announced that the match would go to sudden death overtime, which Omega won quickly with the One-Winged Angel.

– After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed PAC and chided him for not winning the match. Orange Cassidy showed up for some reason, so PAC knocked him out.

2. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Jungle Boy) defeated the Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara). Darby Allin arrived to prevent Sammy Guevara from cheating, and Jungle Boy used the distraction to pin Guevara with a hurricanrana. After the match, Allin dumped Guevara over the top rope onto Santana and Ortiz, and delivered another “promo” with signs during picture-in-picture.

3. Best Friends defeated The Butcher and The Blade with Strong Zero. After the match, PAC vs. Orange Cassidy was announced for Revolution, with Chuck Taylor saying Orange is “going to try.” The crowd chanted “he will try,” and Orange gave the thumbs up.

4. Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole, Yuka Sakazaki, and Shanna. Shida hit a running knee strike on Swole to win the match.

– Jim Ross had a sit-down with the participants in Saturday’s AEW Tag Team Championship match. Hangman Page and the Young Bucks got into an argument, with the Bucks saying Page was “just a jobber in Ring of Honor” and they made him a star by letting him into their club, so he can’t leave the group.