AEW Dynamite Results 2/5/20

AEW Dynamite results for February 5, 2020. The included a big eight-man tag team match featuring The Elite, Cody Rhodes getting flogged so he can get his match with MJF at Revolution, and more.

1. Jon Moxley defeated Ortiz with a Paradigm Shift. The Inner Circle sat in on commentary. After the match, Santana tried to attack Moxley but got hit with a Paradigm Shift as well. Moxley then used the keys from the car he was going to be given for joining The Inner Circle and stabbed Santana in the eye. The Inner Circle hit the ring and Mox escaped into the crowd.

2. SCU defeated Best Friends. After the match, the Dark Order attacked SCU and offered Orange Cassidy a mask. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets, so they attacked him. Christopher Daniels made the save, and the Dark Order backed away instead of attacking him.

3. Yuka Sakazaki defeated Dr. Britt Baker by countering the Lockjaw into a roll-up. After the match, Baker attacked Sakazaki, making her bite the ring rope before stomping her on the back. Baker then applied the Lockjaw to Sakazaki’s bloody mouth.

4. The Butcher and The Blade and Lucha Bros. defeated The Elite. Hangman Adam Page refused to tag out, leading to him getting hit with a Package Piledriver/top rope double stomp combination from the Lucha Bros. and pinned by Pentagon. After the match, PAC appeared on the video screen and threatened to attack Riho if Kenny Omega didn’t agree to face him again. Omega accepted. PAC then revealed that he was never going to put his hands on Riho, as he had Nyla Rose to do that for him. Rose attacked Riho and powerbombed her onto a table. It’ll be Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s Championship next week.

5. Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela. Sabian dodged an attack from Janela that hit Penelope Ford instead, then rolled him up with a handful of tights to win the match.

– Chris Jericho says he’s coming for Jon Moxley next week.