AEW Dynamite Results 3/25/20

AEW Dynamite results for March 24, 2020. The empty arena show featured Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy, a match for the AAA Mega Championship, and more.

– Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes are on commentary for the night, with Kenny Omega taking Cody’s spot during the opening match.

1. Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc. Cody won after two Cross Rhodes. After the match, Jake Roberts appeared on the video screen, mocked Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and said Lance Archer wants a match. Cody went back to the commentary desk and said Archer has no body of work in the U.S., and that he can’t just debut against Cody. Archer will have his first AEW match next week.

2. Darby Allin defeated Kip Sabian with a Gibson Leg Lock he calls the “Last Supper.”

3. Jake Hager defeated Chico Adams by submission with a head and arm choke. After the match, Jon Moxley attacked Hager. In a backstage interview, Moxley said when they face off for the AEW Championship, Hager will get carted out on a stretcher or Moxley will “die trying.”

– Brodie Lee ate a steak in front of the Dark Order and wouldn’t let them eat until he was done. He also kicked one of them out for sneezing.

4. Brodie Lee defeated QT Marshall The Exalted One won with a rolling lariat with a Sister Abigail setup. After the match, the Dark Order left a mask for QT.

– Matt Hardy’s drone, Vanguard-1, flew to Rancho Cucamonga to spy on Nick Jackson’s recovery from injury.

5. AAA Mega Campeón Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) defeated Sammy Guevara with the One-Winged Angel.