AEW Dynamite Results 3/25/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for March 24, 2020. The empty arena show featured Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy, a match for the AAA Mega Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.
AEW Dynamite Results:
– Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes are on commentary for the night, with Kenny Omega taking Cody’s spot during the opening match.
1. Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc. Cody won after two Cross Rhodes. After the match, Jake Roberts appeared on the video screen, mocked Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and said Lance Archer wants a match. Cody went back to the commentary desk and said Archer has no body of work in the U.S., and that he can’t just debut against Cody. Archer will have his first AEW match next week.
2. Darby Allin defeated Kip Sabian with a Gibson Leg Lock he calls the “Last Supper.”
3. Jake Hager defeated Chico Adams by submission with a head and arm choke. After the match, Jon Moxley attacked Hager. In a backstage interview, Moxley said when they face off for the AEW Championship, Hager will get carted out on a stretcher or Moxley will “die trying.”
– Brodie Lee ate a steak in front of the Dark Order and wouldn’t let them eat until he was done. He also kicked one of them out for sneezing.
4. Brodie Lee defeated QT Marshall The Exalted One won with a rolling lariat with a Sister Abigail setup. After the match, the Dark Order left a mask for QT.
– Matt Hardy’s drone, Vanguard-1, flew to Rancho Cucamonga to spy on Nick Jackson’s recovery from injury.
5. AAA Mega Campeón Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) defeated Sammy Guevara with the One-Winged Angel.
– Chris Jericho offered Matt Hardy’s drone a spot in the Inner Circle. The drone refused and flew away. Matt Hardy appeared at the top of the arena, and then badly teleported his way down to the ring. Hardy, who mentioned that he is possessed by “Damascus” and over 3,000 years old, said he won’t let the Inner Circle destroy the “paradise” of All Elite Wrestling. Jericho tried to get him to join the Inner Circle, and Hardy called him, “truly a hole of an ass.” Hardy insisted that the building was full of “essences” including Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., but Jericho can’t see them because he doesn’t believe. He was also betrayed by the real Judas. Sammy Guevara attacked Hardy from behind, but Kenny Omega and Cody made the save with steel chairs. Hardy then haunted Jericho and Guevara with fire from the stage. None of this paragraph makes sense, but that was the segment.
