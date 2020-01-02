AEW Dynamite Results: Homecoming Edition 1/1/20

– Taz joined the commentary team for the night in place of Tony Schiavone.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for January 1, 2020. The Homecoming Edition of the show featured a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, a fatal four-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. Cody defeated Darby Allin. Arn Anderson debuted as Cody’s manager and “head coach.” Cody got his knees up to block a Coffin Drop and rolled Allin up to win the match.

The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes is back and ready with new manager #TheEnforcer Arn Anderson #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QiSePkmbxZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2020

2. Fatal Four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) defeated Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose. Riho pinned Baker with a bridging sunset flip. After the match, Nyla Rose put Riho through a table with a splash off the ropes. The previously scheduled title match between Riho and Kris Statlander will happen next week.

– A Joey Janela interview ended prematurely when Penelope Ford attacked him with a low blow from behind.

3. Jon Moxley defeated Trent with a Paradigm Shift. after the match, Sammy Guevara taunted Moxley from the crowd. Chris Jericho appeared on video to once again offer Moxley a position in the Inner Circle. He offered Moxley 49% of Inner Circle LLC, the position of executive Vice President of the Inner Circle, and a new car with a personalized license plate. Moxley said that out of respect for Jericho, he’ll give him his answer next week.

4. Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes after a low blow from Jake Hager behind the referee’s back.

– MJF explained the stipulations for a possible match with Cody Rhodes: (1) It has to happen at AEW Revolution, and if Cody lays a finger on him between now and then the match is off forever, (2) Cody will have to go one-on-one with Wardlow inside a steel cage and defeat him, and (3) Cody will have to get down on all fours and allow MJF to whip him with a belt 10 times.