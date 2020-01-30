AEW Dynamite Results 1/29/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for January 29, 2020. The show featured Cody versus Kip Sabian, Nyla Rose versus Big Swole, and a main event tag match featuring Le Champion Chris Jericho. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column. AEW Dynamite Results: — Jon Moxley, wearing an eyepatch, cut a promo in the ring, putting over Chris Jericho as a great wrestler but a terrible person. He said that Jericho’s a bully, and he hates bullies. He promised to take the AEW World Championship at Revolution. He added that he doesn’t need to wait until then, he could have the match tonight. Chris Jericho came out on the stage with the title and put down Mox and the Cleveland crowd. He teased the idea of having a match, and then refused and brought out the Inner Circle instead. Moxley said it wouldn’t be a five-on-one beatdown this time, because the entire state of Ohio is on his side. Jericho had Ortiz call out five more tough-looking guys, but Moxley attacked anyway. Officials broke up the fight, and Moxley stood in the crowd and mocked Jericho from there.

— MJF and Wardlow met with the Bunny, Butcher, and Blade in the back of a butcher shop. MJF handed the Bunny a fat envelope with “Young Bucks” written on it. When @BraxtonSutter goes down, @andycomplains is ready, waiting for payback!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dnMYwntNf8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 30, 2020 1. The Young Bucks defeated the Butcher and the Blade (with the Bunny). The Blade was pinned after a Meltzer driver, much to the annoyance of MJF, who was on commentary for the match. After the bell, the Butcher attacked the Bucks, but Kenny Omega ran out to make the save, and Adam Page followed more slowly, carrying a beer. 2. Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole. She pinned her after a Beast Bomb. 3. Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) defeated Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford). He hit a cutter and two Crossroads before pinning Sabian. Dr. @RealBrittBaker has a few grievances to air… #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/4WERE0sqiY — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 30, 2020 — Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker, who was mad at Jim Ross for cutting her off last week. She said the AEW Women’s Division is hers because she was the first woman signed, and she’ll be here every week, unlike Riho. She then diagnosed Schiavone with gingivitis. — Backstage, the Young Bucks were talking about the Dark Order, and how they’d eventually like to work their way back to the Tag Team Championship. A drunk Adam Page interrupted and showed off his belt, before Kenny Omega revealed that he’s made a match for next week with all four of them against the Butcher and Blade and a team of their choice (later revealed to be the Lucha Brothers).