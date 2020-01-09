AEW Dynamite Results 1/8/20

– AEW did their advertised “tribute to Memphis wrestling legends” ceremony before the match, acknowledging Jerry Lawler and late announcing legend Lance Russell. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Austin Idol, Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo, and others were honored in the ring.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for January 8, 2020. The “anniversary” of the show featured a Women’s Championship match between Riho and Kris Statlander, the Rhodes brothers taking on the Lucha Bros., and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeated Private Party. Memphis announcer Dave Brown joined the commentary table for the match. Omega pinned Marq Quen with the One-Winged Angel. After the match, cameras caught PAC attacking Michael Nakazawa with the Brutalizer backstage and promising that this will continue until he gets his rematch with Omega. Page wandered out into the crowd and drank with fans during the commercial break.

2. AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) defeated Kris Statlander. Brandi Rhodes sat in on commentary. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida were seated in the front row to watch. Awesome Kong and Melanie Cruise (now known as “Mel”) came to ringside during the match, with Cruise attacking Riho. Statlander took out Mel and Kong with dives, causing Rhodes to walk to the ring herself. Rhodes distracted Statlander so that the debuting Dr. Luther could crawl out from under the ring and attack her. The match continued, as the referee saw none of this. Mel distracted the referee AGAIN, allowing Kong to trip up Statlander and give Riho the win. After the match, the Nightmare Collective attacked both women. Hikaru Shida and Big Swole made the save. Britt Baker stayed in her seat.

3. Sammy Guevara defeated Christopher Daniels. Pentagon Jr. caused a distraction by taunting Daniels about his moonsault, allowing Guevara to hit a superkick to the back of the head and win the match. Afterward, the Dark Order showed up to recruit Daniels, with Evil Uno saying he could make Daniels the man he once was. Daniels refused, so the Dark Order beat him up until SCU and the Young Bucks made the save.

4. The Rhodes defeated Lucha Bros. Dustin Rhodes pinned Rey Fenix after the Final Cut, now called the “Final Reckoning.” After the match, Tony Schiavone tried to interview Cody about MJF’s proposed stipulations for Revolution. Arn Anderson interrupted, saying he and Cody are going to talk about it this week and get back to them.

– Lanny Poffo was interviewed, with footage from the Memphis tribute.

– MJF called out Cody, calling him a “little bitch,” but DDP answered instead. DDP put himself and AEW over until MJF interrupted, saying that in his prime, DDP couldn’t lace his boots. When it looked like they were going to fight, MJF called out the Butcher, the Bunny, and the Blade to back him up. MJF continued to cut a promo about how he wanted to “bang” DDP’s daughters, prompting Page to attack. Page managed to hit Diamond Cutters on The Butcher and The Blade, but got low-blowed by MJF. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes made the save, before the heels could injure Page.

5. Jurassic Express defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.Jungle Boy pinned Chuck Taylor with a roll up to win the match. Jurassic Express will face Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz in two weeks.