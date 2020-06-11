AEW Dynamite Results 6/10/20

— After the match, FTR were telling Tony Schiavone that this is the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, when they were interrupted by the Young Bucks. The Bucks said they haven’t properly introduce themselves to each other, and then said they’d been single-handedly carrying tag team wrestling for a decade and a half. The Butcher attacked the Bucks, and then Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Kip Sabian, and Jimmy Havoc all ran out and got involved in the brief brawl.

1. FTR defeated the Butcher and the Blade . Cash Wheeler pinned the Blade after a Mindbreaker assisted spiked piledriver.

— Chris Jericho entered with Floyd the baseball bat to join commentary at the top of the show.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for June 10, 2020. The show featured the in-ring debut of FTR, Cody Rhodes defending the TNT Championship against Marq Quen, a guest appearance from Tony Hawk, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

— Dasha Gonzales interviewed the Natural Nightmares, along with Brandi Rhodes and Allie. Brandi was annoyed that Allie was wearing a Nightmare Family jacket, but QT said he gave it to her because she’s part of the family now since she’s his girl. Dustin said he needs QT’s head in the game next week, because they have a title shot against Omega and Page.

2. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) defeated Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Ford hit Shida in the face with her own Championship Belt behind the ref’s back and then hit a bridging Fisherman Suplex to pin her.

— Tony Hawk appeared in a video where Darby Allin practiced until he could skate off of a ladder without falling.

— Britt Baker had a montage where she talked about being a role model, and how tired she is of Big Swole’s attitude.

3. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy defeated Proud & Powerful and Jake Hager. Orange Cassidy managed to trap and pin Ortiz.

— After the match, Jericho got in the ring with his bat and hit Orange Cassidy in the head, busting him open, then attacked him with a bag of oranges.

— At ringside, MJF picked a fight with Billy Gunn and the Gunn Sons.

4. Sammy Guevara defeated Colt Cabana. Guevara hit the GTH on Cabana for the pinfall.

— After the match, the Dark Order, including a returning Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, entered. Brodie Lee offered a hand to Cabana and helped him up. Then they left, while Cabana looked confused. He left, and Sammy Guevara picked up a mic and declared himself the best wrestler in AEW. Matt Hardy came out and told Sammy that he should get away from Chris Jericho so he can live up to his potential. Sammy said that he’d never trust Hardy, who’s tried to kill him twice. Then Hardy turned into Damascus and threatened to delete Guevara, who ran away.

— Joey Janela was seen drinking in a bar, while talking in voice over about how directionless he feels. He left the bar, and happened to run into Sonny Kiss, who gave him a ride in his convertible.

— Colt Cabana entered Brodie Lee’s office backstage.

— In the parking lot, Jon Moxley told Alex Marvez that he’s in a bad mood not just because his whole body hurts, but because Taz keeps saying that Brian Cage is going to beat him at Fyter Fest. Moxley can’t wait for Fyter Fest, so he can shut everybody up by beating Cage. Taz showed up and got in Moxley’s face, distracting him while Cage ran up behind him and attacked, leading to a brawl that did serious damage to a car.

5. Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) defeated Marq Quen to retain the TNT Championship. Quen tapped out to an ankle lock that Cody maintained with his legs.

— After the match, Jake Hager showed up and attacked Arn Anderson and then Cody. Private Party came out with Matt Hardy and attacked Hager with chairs. Then Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz came out and it turned into a full-on brawl. Cody grabbed a mic and told Hager he can have a TNT Championship match at Fyter Fest.