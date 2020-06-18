AEW Dynamite Results 6/17/20

1. Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega defeated the Natural Nightmares to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. Page and Omega hit the last Last Call on QT Marshall to get the pin.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for June 17, 2020. The show featured Ricky Starks challenging for the TNT Championship, Le Sex Gods versus the Best Friends, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

2. Abadon defeated Anna Jay by pinfall with a headscissors driver.

— After the match, the Dark Order came out, gave Colt Cabana a contract, and took Anna Jay with them when they left.

3. MJF defeated Billy Gunn. Wardlow tossed MJF the big diamond ring, and he used it to punch Gunn in the face and pin him.

— After the match, MJF and Wardlow got into a fight with Jurassic Express, which turned into a huge brawl.

— Backstage, Chris Jericho told Alex Marvez that Orange Cassidy had to be taken down last week because he kept interrupting the Inner Circle. Sammy backed him up, and Jericho added that they’ll do the same thing to the Best Friends this week.

— Tony Schiavone announced that Penelope Ford will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Fyter Fest, which angered Britt Baker, who told him he’d just lost an interview with her and TNT would be mad. She ordered Rebel to drive her cart away, but it was revealed that Big Swole was in the driver’s seat. She drove away with a fearful Britt in the back.

"The only two things I had when I had nothing else in this world was work ethic and grit, the same two things that @CodyRhodes has." — @starkmanjones #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3SkIHlBleM — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 18, 2020

— Cody Rhodes talked about being lonely, because neither the Elite nor the Nightmare Family seems to be around much for him anymore. Then he handed the mic off to Arn Anderson. Arn said that Cody should listen to the voice of reason in his head, and that the time isn’t right to face Jake Hager. Then Ricky Starks appeared on the titantron and introduced himself.

4. Cody Rhodes defeated Ricky Starks by pinfall with a Crossroads, while Jake Hager watched on a monitor from backstage.