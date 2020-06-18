AEW Dynamite Results 6/17/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for June 17, 2020. The show featured Ricky Starks challenging for the TNT Championship, Le Sex Gods versus the Best Friends, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.
AEW Dynamite Results:
1. Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega defeated the Natural Nightmares to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. Page and Omega hit the last Last Call on QT Marshall to get the pin.
— Anna Jay was introduced by a quick video package.
2. Abadon defeated Anna Jay by pinfall with a headscissors driver.
— After the match, the Dark Order came out, gave Colt Cabana a contract, and took Anna Jay with them when they left.
3. MJF defeated Billy Gunn. Wardlow tossed MJF the big diamond ring, and he used it to punch Gunn in the face and pin him.
— After the match, MJF and Wardlow got into a fight with Jurassic Express, which turned into a huge brawl.
— Backstage, Chris Jericho told Alex Marvez that Orange Cassidy had to be taken down last week because he kept interrupting the Inner Circle. Sammy backed him up, and Jericho added that they’ll do the same thing to the Best Friends this week.
— Tony Schiavone announced that Penelope Ford will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Fyter Fest, which angered Britt Baker, who told him he’d just lost an interview with her and TNT would be mad. She ordered Rebel to drive her cart away, but it was revealed that Big Swole was in the driver’s seat. She drove away with a fearful Britt in the back.
— Cody Rhodes talked about being lonely, because neither the Elite nor the Nightmare Family seems to be around much for him anymore. Then he handed the mic off to Arn Anderson. Arn said that Cody should listen to the voice of reason in his head, and that the time isn’t right to face Jake Hager. Then Ricky Starks appeared on the titantron and introduced himself.
4. Cody Rhodes defeated Ricky Starks by pinfall with a Crossroads, while Jake Hager watched on a monitor from backstage.
5. The Young Bucks defeated the Superbad Squad (Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc with Penelope Ford). The Bucks hit a double northern lights suplex, then a double superkick, then tricked Sabian into hitting a Tombstone piledriver on Havoc.
— After the match, the Butcher and the Blade jumped in the ring and attacked the Young Bucks, and then FTR showed up to attack Butcher, Blade, and the Superbad Squad.
— Outside under a bridge, Taz said that Jon Moxley deserved the attack from Brian Cage after the way he was talking last week, and Cage yelled about how much he wants to beat Mox up.
— Jon Moxley cut a promo about how ready he is to face Brian Cage.
— Rebel found Britt Baker in a dumpster covered in trash, where she promised to get revenge on Big Swole.
6. The Best Friends defeated Le Sex Gods to retain their Number One Contendership for Fyter Fest. Trent got the pin with a Dudebuster on Sammy Guevara.
—After the match, one of the ringside cameramen revealed himself to be Orange Cassidy, who attacked Chris Jericho with a new level of intensity. The show ended with Orange Cassidy standing tall while commentary announced that he’ll face Jericho at Fyter Fest.
