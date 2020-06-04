AEW Dynamite Results 6/3/20

— They showed a clip from social media of Tully Blanchard giving Shawn Spears a very angry pep talk, and then presenting him with a fingerless black glove.

1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeated Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship . Ford was ejected from ringside for interfering. Page pinned Havoc after a Last Call

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for June 3, 2020. The show featured matches for the Tag Team Championship and TNT Championship, Big Swole returning to the ring to face Nyla Rose, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

— After the match, Taz cut a promo on Jon Moxley about why he was smiling last week. Moxley showed up and said that fighting a guy as intense as Cage makes him happy.

— Somewhere out in the country, Alex Marvez interviewed Lance Archer, who got really worked up talking about how one loss wouldn’t deter him, because everybody dies. After Archer stalked off, Jake Roberts apologized to Marvez for Archer’s behavior.

— Private Party were having drinks backstage when Matt Hardy showed up to check on how Marq Quen is doing after hurting his knee last week. Private Party suggest that the three of them should team up as Hardy Party.

— Sammy Guevara came out with one leg supported by a scooter and loudly sang along with Jericho’s entrance song, while QT Marshall and Allie were seen with their arms around each other in the crowd.

3. Chris Jericho defeated Colt Cabana by pinfall with the Judas Effect.

— After the match, Chris Jericho said that him versus Mike Tyson is the match everyone wants to see. He repeatedly called for “the Baddest Man on the Planet” to come out and face him, and Orange Cassidy showed up. Jericho and Jake Hager tried to attack Cassidy but failed to touch him.

— We got a montage of Doctor Britt Baker working out in her wheelchair.

4. Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole. It was a close match, but Nyla pinned Swole after a spinebuster.

— After the match, Tony Schiavone attempted to interview Big Swole at ringside, but they were interrupted by Britt Baker, who was sitting in her wheelchair in the back of a golf cart. Swole grabbed a chair and was going to attack Baker, but Britt yelled at Rebel to drive her away.

— Backstage, Darby Allin told Tony Schiavone that life’s a joke but he’ll get the last laugh.

— Tony Schiavone interviewed FTR, who named a bunch of AEW tag teams they’d like to face, but didn’t mention the Young Bucks until Tony asked about them. They said they want to beat the bucks in three minutes, and that they saved the Bucks from the Butcher and the Blade because when they beat the Bucks, they don’t want anyone to have any doubt about them being 100%. The Butcher and the Blade showed up, and FTR said that their attack wasn’t personal, but they can settle it in the ring. They’ll do that next week.

— Alex Marvez was interviewing Colt Cabana about his recent losses, when Brodie Lee showed up and attempted to recruit him into the Dark Order.

5. Cody Rhodes defeated Jungle Boy to retain the TNT Championship. The Crossroads got the pin.

— After the match, Cody helped Jungle Boy up and they hugged as other members of the Nightmare Family and Jurassic Express joined them in the ring.