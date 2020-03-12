AEW Dynamite Results 3/11/20

– In a backstage interview recorded earlier in the day, Tony Schiavone asked Adam Page who his tag partner for the main event would be. Page said it was someone he trusts and has known for a long time, but not either of The Young Bucks, who were standing next to him for this interview.

Here are your quick, editorial-free AEW Dynamit e results for March 11, 2020. Tonight’s episode included Adam Page teaming with a mystery partner and the Death Triangle’s first match since naming themselves “the Death Triangle.” Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. Cody defeated Ortiz, submitting him with the Figure Four. Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts entered the arena shortly after the match began and watched it from the front row. At one point, Archer nearly jumped the rail and got involved in the match but was held back by Roberts, and the two left.

– Santana attacked Cody after the match, but Arn Anderson, Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega ran him off. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara appeared on the big screen and Jericho cut a promo about the upcoming Inner Circle vs. Elite match at Blood & Guts. Jericho revealed his group had attacked Nick Jackson and trapped him under a door, where he was stuck bleeding from the mouth. Cody, Matt, and Omega ran to help Nick, and he stretchered away by paramedics.

2. Nyla Rose and Bea Priestley defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida when Rose pinned Shida after a Beast Bomb. After the match, Priestley posed with the AEW Women’s World Championship before throwing it to Rose.

– In the style of the Dark Order recruitment videos, Christopher Daniels cut a promo saying the Dark Order sucks and the Exalted One doesn’t exist. He challenged Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to singles matches.

3. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade defeated Jurassic Express (Mark Stunt, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.) MJF tapped out Stunt with Salt of the Earth.

– A black-and-white film by Darby Allin threatened Jericho and Guevara.

– In an interview with Tony Schiavone, Britt Baker insulted the Salt Late City crowd and said she was their role model. Big Swole interrupted Baker and the two traded insults until Baker ran away.

4. The Death Triangle (Pac, Pentagón Jr., and Rey Fénix) defeated Joey Janela and Private Party. Pac pinned Janela after hitting the Black Arrow. Death Triangle attacked their opponents after the match, but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy saved them.

– In a backstage interview, Dustin Rhodes cut a promo on the Inner Circle and said he would be Page’s partner whether he liked it or not.