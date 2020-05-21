AEW Dynamite Results 5/20/20

— The show opened with the Inner Circle arriving at Daily’s Place in a stretch limo. Jericho bragged that what they did to Vanguard 1 is nothing compared to what they’re going to do to the Elite.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for May 20, 2020. The show featured a Women’s Tag Match, Jon Moxley versus 10 of he Dark Order, Matt hardy versus Sammy Guevara, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

— Mr. Brodie Lee came out with several of his follows, including 10, who he ordered to take a knee. Lee said that people think he’s unrelatible, but he’s just a man like anyone else, except that he operates at a more elite level. Then he sent 10 to the ring for his match.

1. Jon Moxley defeated 10.

— After the match, Moxley threw two chairs into the wrong, then he put 10’s arm through one of the chairs and stood on it. Mox threatened to break 10’s arm unless Brodie Lee came out to face him. Brodie appeared on the titantron and said that he’s leaving, but he’ll see Mox on Saturday. Moxley attacked 10’s trapped arm with the other chair.

2. MJF defeated Marko Stunt. Wardlow interfered by choking Marko against the bottom rope behind the ref’s back, but Marko still got a lot of offense in before he eventually tapped to the Salt of the Earth. After the match, Wardlow held Stunt up while MJF punched him with his ring. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy ran in to make the save.

— Arn Anderson and Jake the Snake Roberts sat at a table in the ring, watched over by Tony Schiavone, and cut promos on each other and their respective charges, Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. They stood up and Jake threw the table aside, and just when it seemed like there was going to be an Old Man Fight, a bunch of referees ran in and broke it up.

— Darby Allin presented an artsy video building up to Saturday’s ladder match.

— PAC appeared in a video promo saying that he’ll never be forced to sit home doing nothing again, and that he’s sent Fenix to assassinate Orange Cassidy.

3. Rey Fenix defeated Orange Cassidy. The match was surprisingly competitive, but then Kip Sabian provided a distraction by bringing a ladder to ringside and sitting on top of it to watch the match, and Fenix took Cassidy down for the three-count. After the match, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian came out and dumped Sabian off the ladder. Then a bunch of other guys came out and it became a huge messy brawl.

4. Nyla Rose and Doctor Britt Baker defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Rose pinned Shida after a Beast Bomb. After the match, Nyla got a table and was about to put Hikaru through it, but Kris interfered to give Hikaru time to recover. Shida superplexed Rose through the table instead.

— Alex Marvez interviewed Jon Moxley, who said that things are only going to get worse from here, and he’s going to put Brodie Lee to sleep at Double Or Nothing.

— Shawn Spears appeared as the anchor of SSN (Shawn Spears News), reporting that Dustin Rhodes has retired after his defeat by Lance Archer, and then he challenged Dustin to a match at Double Or Nothing.

5. Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara. He pinned him after a Twist of Fate.

— The Inner Circle were tying Kenny Omega to a goal post at the football stadium, when the Young Bucks appeared to make the save. Matt Hardy ran in too and the show ended with a brawl, with Hangman Adam Page also making an appearance.