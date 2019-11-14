AEW Dynamite Results 11/13/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for November 13, 2019. The first episode after the Full Gear pay-per-view featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenging SCU for the Tag Team Championship, another PAC versus Hangman Page match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.
AEW Dynamite Results:
— The show started with a video of Kenny Omega seeing doctors about his injuries from Full Gear. Kenny’s disappointed to learn that he’s not cleared to wrestle, but Moxley is.
1. Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa. Nak was no match for Mox, who pinned him after a DDT.
— After the match, Moxley cut a promo saying that he told the truth about what would happen at Full Gear. He said that nobody in AEW has the balls to get in the ring with him, and challenged anyone to step up.
2. The Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express. Marko Stunt took the pin as usual, after taking a Fatality.
— After the match, the Dark Order attempted to recruit Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, offering them Creeper masks. When they weren’t interested, the New Order beat them up until Luchasaurus returned to make the save. The segment ended with the entire Jurassic Express reunited and standing tall.
3. Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates). Janella interrupted the match to attack Spears, and the two fought their way out of the arena, leaving just two men in the ring. After that it didn’t take long for Allin to hit the Coffin Drop and pin Peter Avalon.
— After the match, Darby Allin accepted Jon Moxley’s challenge.
— Coming back from commercial, JR announces that Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin will happen next week.
4. Nyla Rose defeated Dani Jordan. Nyla made short work of Dani and pinned her after a powerbomb.
— Tony Schiavone interviewed Allie at ringside. He talked about her place in the AEW rankings, and she said it was time to prove herself on Dynamite like she has on Dark. The lights went out and Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong entered. Allie attacked Kong, but Kong knocked her out, and she and Brandi took a lock of Allie’s hair.
— Chris Jericho cut an in-ring promo about how he’s defeated everyone AEW has sent his way, including Cody. He’s interrupted by what looks like Cody’s entrance, but it turns out to be Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF confronts the hostile crowd and says that if he hadn’t thrown in the towel, Cody’s career would be over. He calls Cody the real villain, and says Cody tried to make him a puppet and never really cared about him. MJF calls himself the new face of AEW. Chris Jericho tries to get MJF to admit he wants to join the Inner Circle, while MJF tries to get Jericho to admit that he wants MJF to join the inner circle. Eventually Cody shows up and attacks them both, but then Wardlow appears and attacks Cody. Wardlow appears to be allied with MJF.
5. PAC defeated Hangman Adam Page. PAC hit the Black Arrow into the Brutalizer. Referee Bryce Remsburg stopped the match, but PAC refused to release the hold until Bryce made him.
— The Young Bucks brawled with Santana and Ortiz backstage. Highlights included Santana leaping off the top of a forklift, and a door being flung open to reveal an unbothered Orange Cassidy. After a commercial break, the brawl had moved into the arena. Matt Jackson went through a section of the stage, but Private Party intervened to put a stop to Santana and Ortiz’s attack.
— SCU came out and did their usual “worst town” promo on Nashville.
6. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (with Christopher Daniels) defeated Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho (with Jake Hager) to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. Scorpio Sky cradled and pinned Chris Jericho. Jericho expressed his outrage by throwing furniture around at ringside.