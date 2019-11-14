AEW Dynamite Results 11/13/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for November 13, 2019. The first episode after the Full Gear pay-per-view featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenging SCU for the Tag Team Championship, another PAC versus Hangman Page match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

AEW Dynamite Results:

— The show started with a video of Kenny Omega seeing doctors about his injuries from Full Gear. Kenny’s disappointed to learn that he’s not cleared to wrestle, but Moxley is.



1. Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa. Nak was no match for Mox, who pinned him after a DDT.

— After the match, Moxley cut a promo saying that he told the truth about what would happen at Full Gear. He said that nobody in AEW has the balls to get in the ring with him, and challenged anyone to step up.

2. The Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express. Marko Stunt took the pin as usual, after taking a Fatality.

— After the match, the Dark Order attempted to recruit Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, offering them Creeper masks. When they weren’t interested, the New Order beat them up until Luchasaurus returned to make the save. The segment ended with the entire Jurassic Express reunited and standing tall.

3. Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates). Janella interrupted the match to attack Spears, and the two fought their way out of the arena, leaving just two men in the ring. After that it didn’t take long for Allin to hit the Coffin Drop and pin Peter Avalon.

— After the match, Darby Allin accepted Jon Moxley’s challenge.

— Coming back from commercial, JR announces that Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin will happen next week.

4. Nyla Rose defeated Dani Jordan. Nyla made short work of Dani and pinned her after a powerbomb.

— Tony Schiavone interviewed Allie at ringside. He talked about her place in the AEW rankings, and she said it was time to prove herself on Dynamite like she has on Dark. The lights went out and Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong entered. Allie attacked Kong, but Kong knocked her out, and she and Brandi took a lock of Allie’s hair.