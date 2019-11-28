AEW Dynamite Results 11/27/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for November 27, 2019. The show featured a match for the AEW World Championship, Cody Rhodes’ return to action, Allie as an evil bunny, and more. Make sure you’re here post-Thanksgiving holiday for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.
AEW Dynamite Results:
– Chris Jericho opened the show with a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Soultrain Jones, featuring a marching band, coupons for 50 cents off a Jericho t-shirt, an appearance from Chris’ father Ted Irvine, and a goat named “Chris Jeri-goat.” See below. The marching band turned out to be SCU in disguise, who attacked Jericho.
Chris JeriGOAT#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PpSvjFzK8U
— GIF Skull – #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite (@GIFSkull) November 28, 2019
1. Best Friends defeated the Lucha Bros. Orange Cassidy was in a turkey costume, hitting a cross body at one point and causing a distraction. After said distraction, Trent hit the Dudebuster on Fenix to win the match.
2. Bea Priestley and Emi Sakura defeated Hikaru Shida and Kriss Statlander. Priestley distracted the referee, allowing Sakura to hit Statlander with her mic stand and cradle her for the win.
3. Cody defeated Matt Knicks by submission with a figure-four. After the match, Cody called out MJF and got attacked by tag team The Butcher and The Blade. Butcher and Blade were accompanied by Allie, who is now evil and dressed like an … evil sexy bunny, I guess?
BUTCHER & THE BLADE HAVE ARRIVED!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LSh33ezpIq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 28, 2019
4. Kenny Omega defeated PAC. PAC countered the One-Winged Angel, but got cradled for the loss.
5. Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF defeated Hangman Adam Page. This was a follow up from last week’s battle royal. MJF distracted the referee, allowing Wardlow to attack Page. MJF hit the Cross Rhodes to pin Page. After the match, Diamond Dallas Page presented MJF with a diamond ring and got into a pull-apart with the heels.
The one question I have after seeing this is would be why did @RealWardlow give @theAdamPage a right hook but can’t do nothing to @RealDDP?? Maybe it’s going somewhere where MJF and Wardlow will get the upper hand. 🤔#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tdAXfiTCQb
— WrestleScape (@ScapeWrestle) November 28, 2019
– Dustin Rhodes wants a fight with Jake Hager. He was attacked by the Inner Circle until Matt Jackson made the save. Nick Jackson joined them, and the faces hit a triple Shattered Dreams on the heels.
6. AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) defeated Scorpio Sky. SCU was able to counter Jake Hager, but Jericho was able to win the match by submission with the Walls of Jericho.