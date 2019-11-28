AEW Dynamite Results 11/27/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for November 27, 2019. The show featured a match for the AEW World Championship, Cody Rhodes’ return to action, Allie as an evil bunny, and more. Make sure you’re here post-Thanksgiving holiday for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

– Chris Jericho opened the show with a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Soultrain Jones, featuring a marching band, coupons for 50 cents off a Jericho t-shirt, an appearance from Chris’ father Ted Irvine, and a goat named “Chris Jeri-goat.” See below. The marching band turned out to be SCU in disguise, who attacked Jericho.

1. Best Friends defeated the Lucha Bros. Orange Cassidy was in a turkey costume, hitting a cross body at one point and causing a distraction. After said distraction, Trent hit the Dudebuster on Fenix to win the match.

2. Bea Priestley and Emi Sakura defeated Hikaru Shida and Kriss Statlander. Priestley distracted the referee, allowing Sakura to hit Statlander with her mic stand and cradle her for the win.

3. Cody defeated Matt Knicks by submission with a figure-four. After the match, Cody called out MJF and got attacked by tag team The Butcher and The Blade. Butcher and Blade were accompanied by Allie, who is now evil and dressed like an … evil sexy bunny, I guess?

4. Kenny Omega defeated PAC. PAC countered the One-Winged Angel, but got cradled for the loss.