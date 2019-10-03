AEW Dynamite Results 10/2/19: The Premiere Episode

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for October 2, 2019. All Elite Wrestling’s live TV premiere featured a match between Nyla Rose and Riho to crown the first AEW Women’s Championship, as well as the long-awaited Hangman Page versus Pac, and a six-man tag with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega facing Chris Jericho and the former LAX. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite column.



AEW Dynamite Live Results:

1. Cody Rhodes (with Brandi Rhodes) defeated Sammy Guevara. Cody rolled Sammy up with a small package.

– After the match, Tony Schiavone got in the ring to interview Cody, but Sammy shoved Cody. Then they reconciled and shook hands, only for Chris Jericho to appear from nowhere and attack Cody. He continued to beat up and taunt him throughout the commercial break. After the break ended, he powerbombed Cody onto two chairs and then grabbed a mic and announced his name to the crowd.

– MJF came out with a mic and called the crowd poor, then called himself the fastest rising star in professional wrestling.

2. MJF defeated Brandon Cutler. Cutler tapped out to an armbar.

– Chris Van Vliet introduced Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in the crowd, and talked to them about Chris Jericho being in their movie. Jack Evans and Anjelico interrupted to insult Smith and Mewes, but Private Party emerged from the crowd to defend them.

– SoCal Uncensored appeared in front of the White House, with Scorpio doing a Barack Obama impression while Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian played secret service agents. Then they broke character to call DC the worst town they’ve ever been to. We cut back to the arena and SCU were on the stage with Schiavone. They announced that Daniels and Kazarian will be representing SCU in the tag team tournament. Then the Lucha Brothers showed up to remind everyone that they’re the best tag team in the world, and the two teams brawled, with Dean Malenko and other officials having to pull them apart.