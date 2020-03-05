Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (3/4/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring an episode of NXT with a pair of cage matches against the first AEW Dynamite after Revolution, featuring Jon Moxley and Darby Allin teaming up against the Inner Circle.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

  • Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
  • SCU and Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order
  • PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
  • Lance Archer’s debut

NXT

  • Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a cage match
  • Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, also in a cage match
  • Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Austin Theory
  • Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

