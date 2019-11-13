Our live, open discussion thread for the Wednesday Night Wars continues, as we’ve got another action-packed Wednesday night from both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. Anybody want to consider moving one of these shows to another day? Can one replace Raw and the other replace Smackdown?
As always, we’ll be here all night with live discussion, results for both shows, and a headstart on both the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite and the Best and Worst of NXT. Here’s how the cards shake out tonight.
AEW Dynamite
The #InnerCircle wants ALL the gold! That’s why @sammyguevara & I are gonna beat #SCU For the @AEWrestling tag team titles THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! #LeDoubleChampion pic.twitter.com/QMUG41PBd3
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (c) vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
- Full Gear Rematch: PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page
- hopefully the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express wrestling at some point
NXT
- Ladder Match for the advantage in War Games: Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim
- Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Angel Garza
- more Raw and Smackdown Survivor Series invasion stuff, probably
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and if we get enough comments, we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports.