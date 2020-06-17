Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Open Discussion Thread 6/17/20

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite with an AEW World Tag Team Championship match and a surprise opponent for Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship up against an episode of NXT featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks returning to the black and yellow brand to defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

  • TNT Championship Match: Cody (Rhodes) (c) vs. TBA
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. The Natural Nightmares
  • Tag Team Number One Contender Match: Best Friends vs. Le Sex Gods
  • The Young Bucks vs. The SuperBad Death Squad
  • MJF vs. Billy Gunn

NXT

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart
  • NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (c) vs. Breezango
  • hopefully no one being attacked in the parking lot by roving gangs of luchadores or ninja bikers

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Open Discussion Thread 6/17/20
