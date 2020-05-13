Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite featuring the long awaited clash of titans between Chris Jericho and Suge D, aka PINEAPPLE PETE, going up against an episode of NXT that includes a Tag Team Championship match and D-X making a “major announcement.” The announcement: suck it.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- Match of the Century: Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete
- Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz
- The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
- MJF’s return match
- appearances from Lance Archer, Jake Roberts, and Jon Moxley
NXT
- D-Generation arrive, presumably on a jeep they’re calling a tank, to make a “major announcement” about NXT
- Finn Bálor vs. Cameron Grimes
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium
- Rhea Ripley has something to say!
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!