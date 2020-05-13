Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite featuring the long awaited clash of titans between Chris Jericho and Suge D, aka PINEAPPLE PETE, going up against an episode of NXT that includes a Tag Team Championship match and D-X making a “major announcement.” The announcement: suck it.

AEW Dynamite

Match of the Century: Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz

The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

MJF’s return match

appearances from Lance Archer, Jake Roberts, and Jon Moxley

NXT

D-Generation arrive, presumably on a jeep they’re calling a tank, to make a “major announcement” about NXT

Finn Bálor vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium

Rhea Ripley has something to say!

