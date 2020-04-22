Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got an AEW Dynamite featuring two more matches in the TNT Championship Tournament going up against an episode of NXT with Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream and, most importantly, the WWE TV debut of El Hijo del Fantasma.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
- TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (and Career-threatening) Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Kenny Omega, Mr. Brodie Lee, and Wardlow & Associates all in action
NXT
- Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream
- NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: El Hijo del Fantasma debuting against Jack Gallagher and Jack Gallagher’s weird tattoos
- NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs. Tony Nese
- NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas
- Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
