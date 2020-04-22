Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got an AEW Dynamite featuring two more matches in the TNT Championship Tournament going up against an episode of NXT with Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream and, most importantly, the WWE TV debut of El Hijo del Fantasma.

AEW Dynamite

TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (and Career-threatening) Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Kenny Omega, Mr. Brodie Lee, and Wardlow & Associates all in action

NXT

Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: El Hijo del Fantasma debuting against Jack Gallagher and Jack Gallagher’s weird tattoos

NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs. Tony Nese

NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

