Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an episode of NXT featuring Dexter Lumis vs. Adam Cole and the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House up against an AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes defending the TNT Championship against Private Party’s Marq Quen, Chris Jericho’s return to commentary, and more.

AEW Dynamite

TNT Championship Match: Cody (Rhodes) (c) vs. Marq Quen

FTR making their AEW in-ring debut in a tag team match against The Butcher and The Blade

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford

Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz

Chris Jericho’s return to commentary

NXT

Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

a rematch between Cameron Grimes and Finn Bálor

the rest of the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House, possibly featuring Charlotte Flair

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!