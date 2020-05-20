Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/20/20

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite for Saturday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view going up against an episode of NXT featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai, the winners of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament groups being named, and more.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

  • AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10, Brodie Lee’s one shirtless henchman
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix
  • MJF vs. Marko Stunt
  • Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
  • a special confrontation between Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and Arn Anderson

NXT

  • Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai
  • Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick
  • Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong
  • Karrion Kross and Scarlett “kicking off the show” with a match

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

