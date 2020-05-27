Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/27/20

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite featuring Iron Mike Tyson and the fallout from Double Or Nothing against an episode of NXT featuring Matt Riddle facing Timothy Thatcher in a cage with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee, a rare appearance from Charlotte Flair, and more.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

  • a battle royal where the winner gets a TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes on June 3
  • an “Inner Circle Pep Rally”
  • Matt Hardy and the Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party
  • SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian
  • Britt Baker discussing her injury
  • details about Brian Cage’s upcoming AEW World Championship match at Fyter Fest

NXT

  • Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in an “NXT Fight Pit” match, with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee
  • Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas
  • Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice
  • Adam Cole having a, “live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream”
  • more parking lot kidnappings, maybe

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

