Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite featuring Iron Mike Tyson and the fallout from Double Or Nothing against an episode of NXT featuring Matt Riddle facing Timothy Thatcher in a cage with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee, a rare appearance from Charlotte Flair, and more.

AEW Dynamite

a battle royal where the winner gets a TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes on June 3

an “Inner Circle Pep Rally”

Matt Hardy and the Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian

Britt Baker discussing her injury

details about Brian Cage’s upcoming AEW World Championship match at Fyter Fest

NXT

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in an “NXT Fight Pit” match, with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice

Adam Cole having a, “live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream”

more parking lot kidnappings, maybe

if we get enough comments, we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports.