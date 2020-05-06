Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got the in-ring debut of Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite in a tag team match with Kenny Omega against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Le Sex Gods), going up against an episode of NXT featuring an NXT Championship match, an NXT Women’s Championship match, and probably more random parking lot kidnappings.

AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Frankie Kazarian

Cody Rhodes vs. Joey Janela

Lance Archer murdering QT Marshall (please send flowers)

the return of MJF

NXT

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Johnny Gargano

the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross, with Scarlett

Finn Bálor “seeing justice” against his mystery attacker

