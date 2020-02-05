Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring an NXT with WrestleMania implications going head-to-head with an AEW Dynamite from Alabama featuring a man being flogged.

AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes receives his “10 lashes” from MJF

Young Bucks, Omega & Page vs Lucha Brothers, The Butcher & The Blade

Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Yuka Sakazaki

NXT

No matches announced, oddly, but we’ve got this:

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw, daring 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair to challenge her on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The Queen left without giving The Nightmare an answer. However, The Queen will be at Full Sail University tonight to address Ripley’s challenge. Will she accept? (via WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair answers Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania challenge

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair “come face to face”

Jordan Devlin doing something

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!