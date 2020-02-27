AEW Beat NXT In The Ratings Again As Both Shows Lost Viewers

This week on the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW Dynamite featured a thirty-minute Iron Man match between Kenny Omega and Pac and WWE NXT was main-evented by Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair. This week in the Wednesday night ratings, both shows lost viewers, but AEW came out on top with every demographic.

Since 2020 began, two consistent trends have been (1) neither AEW or NXT has drawn one million or more viewers on Wednesday nights, and (2) Dynamite has had higher viewership. Both of those patterns continued on February 26, when AEW drew, according to ShowBuzz Daily, 865,000 viewers and WWE drew 717,000. These were the smallest live audiences for both shows this month, though not their lowest since they started airing on cable, or of this year.

On the ratings side of things, AEW, as usual, came out on top, ranking ninth out of all cable shows in its timeslot, with an 0.30 rating. NXT was ranked seventeenth and scored and 0.23.