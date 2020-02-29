AEW Revolution Open Discussion Thread

1. AEW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley 2. AEW Women’s Championship Match: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander 3. AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks 4. Cody vs. MJF 5. Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager 6. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy 7. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara 8. Pre-show: SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

AEW Revolution airs this Saturday night, February 29, available on B/R Live and on pay-per-view. The show features an AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose defending the Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander, the long-awaited grudge match between MJF and Cody Rhodes, and more. We’ll be here all night with news, breakouts, results, and jokes about the Dark Order.

