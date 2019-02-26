AEW President Tony Khan Idolizes Vince McMahon

As we get closer to All Elite Wrestling’s first show, Double Or Nothing in May, fans are desperate for hints at what the AEW product is going to be like, what the TV deal might entail, and what sort of effect the new company may have on wrestling as a whole. In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho (with transcripts from WrestlingInc), AEW President Tony Khan expressed his belief that his company will have a positive impact on the wrestling business:

It’s just going to be better for everybody! It’ll be better for the wrestlers, it’ll be much better for the wrestling fans, and it’ll be better for the companies. I think it’s going to be great for us getting started, but I think it’s just going to be good for everybody because it’s just going to be a much more interesting time to be a fan of wrestling.