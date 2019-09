AEW

All Elite Wrestling‘s latest event is in the books, and the promotion has its first World Champion.

All Out — a show that featured action ranging from Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard to a man having thumb tacks poured into his mouth and then having his mouth duct taped shut — began with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page entering on a horse, built up to some gory “blood and guts” from Chris Jericho, and ended with Jericho once again making history.