Everybody loves a pro-wrestling memoir. Or at least, everyone who only ever thinks about wrestling but still wants to read a book every once in a while loves a pro-wrestling memoir. And given the wild nature of the business, most wrestlers who’ve been around around a minute have some stories to tell.

The next wresting memoir on the horizon is co-written by Matt and Nick Jackson, veteran tag wrestlers and Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling. Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big League is due out this fall, but it’s already available for pre-order on Amazon and elsewhere.

The announcement came via press release from AEW, which sort of raises the question of whether “official AEW memoir” is going to become as much of a thing as the WWE equivalent.

Here’s the full announcement from All Elite Wrestling: