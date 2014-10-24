AJ Lee Talks Wanting To Get In Hell In A Cell, Fighting Stephanie McMahon And The ‘Total Divas’ Situation

Lately, to watch her performances on TV, it kind of seems like AJ Lee has caught the “I want to go home” blues from her husband, but perhaps we’re not reading the situation right. AJ recently sat down for an interview with IGN, and she came off upbeat and enthusiastic, and had a lot of interesting stuff to say about everything from Hell in a Cell to Total Divas.

On the question of whether her and Paige’s match should be in the actual Hell in a Cell structure this Sunday…

“Trust me, we were very vocal about wishing that was possible. And trying to make that happen. We really were. Especially Paige, because she’s down for any of that stuff. The really cool thing too was that we’ve been kind of smashing each other all over the place already. On the stage, and then she pushed me off the stage. And the announce table. The barricade. The post. Things that girls actually hadn’t done in so long. It seems like they’d trust us to take it to the next level and we kind of wished we could.”

Shit, it’s not too late. The teeth-in-the-nose, 20-foot drops through tables days are long over. It’s okay for women to wrestle in the general vicinity of a chain-link fence. Lower that cage!

AJ also addressed whether she might end up being the only woman not on Total Divas before long, and people being upset about Paige joining the show…

“Oh my god! Um, I think maybe. Right? I feel bad though because I feel like people are mad at her, at Paige, for it I think. But they really shouldn’t be. I think she has her own style and she’s going to bring a different flavor to that show. As for me. No, I like having people know the AJ I play on TV, on RAW, and I go home and I get inside so no one talks to me [laughs].”

Hmmm, sounds like AJ wouldn’t be entirely opposed to being on the show if the situation wasn’t quite so complicated.

So, who wants an AJ/Stephanie McMahon match? C’mon, raise those hands, you know you do. So does AJ…

“Yeah. I mean, I think there’s no one who could match the promos Stephanie and me could put on together. I think that’s why people might be into it. Because it’d be two alpha females. And we do talk a big game. We’re good at that. […] I think that getting into a war with her would be amazing. I think people are looking forward to that. And the tiny interactions that we have had, so far, have been some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Finally, AJ shares a nice story about how young girls dressing up as her convinced WWE to start making Divas merchandise again…

“Seeing younger girls emulating me is always going to be the most real thing and the best thing I’ve ever done with my life. […] The other side they don’t even realize maybe is that them dressing like me and being comfortable with themselves and putting all this stuff on Twitter has in its own way affected the Divas division from a business standpoint. Because that was the beginning of them agreeing to do female merch for the first time in, like, seven years. I was told that Divas didn’t sell anything. And that they weren’t sure how to profit from that. And so girls tweeting pictures of themselves dressed like me helped change their minds. And you look now, two years later, and everyone has merch. The girls are treated like the guys. And that kind of started with girls putting AJ shirts on and Chuck Taylors on their feet. It’s the coolest thing in the world to me that pictures on Twitter would be so effective.”

Man, can we replace the current bored, 90-second match havin’ AJ with this inspiring, “I’ll fight Stephanie McMahon in Hell in a Cell” version? It’s not hard, they’re the same person, just let her flip the switch, WWE.

