AJ Lee Expressed Support For Zelina Vega Playing Her In ‘Fighting With My Family’

01.31.19 21 mins ago

WWE

Fighting With My Family, the comedy biopic about WWE Superstar Paige, produced by and co-starring the Rock and directed by Stephen Merchant, officially comes to theaters on February 14. However, there have already been screenings elsewhere and buzz is building. After the screening at the Sundance Film Festival, Zelina Vega, who plays former WWE Superstar AJ Lee in the film, tweeted a note about how much it meant to her to be in the movie and have the Rock’s support:

