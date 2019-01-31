Fighting With My Family, the comedy biopic about WWE Superstar Paige, produced by and co-starring the Rock and directed by Stephen Merchant, officially comes to theaters on February 14. However, there have already been screenings elsewhere and buzz is building. After the screening at the Sundance Film Festival, Zelina Vega, who plays former WWE Superstar AJ Lee in the film, tweeted a note about how much it meant to her to be in the movie and have the Rock’s support:
AJ Lee Expressed Support For Zelina Vega Playing Her In ‘Fighting With My Family’
I just don’t understand the appeal of making or watching a hagiography of someone who’s not only still alive but still extensively involved in the industry and wasn’t even considering retiring when the film went into production. Who is this film supposed to be for?
It’s strangely morbid to need a person to die to enjoy their life story.
It’s just supposed to be a good story, not making Paige a saint. You can make a film of an interesting life without waiting for someone to die
@BryanIsMagic I think his point is more that her life story is far from over, she’s not even 30. Imagine a movie about Shawn Michaels that ends in 1990. It just seems incomplete, there’s a lot more story left to tell, and in her case it hasn’t even happened yet.
It is a great movie and only goes up to Paige’s Raw debut. I though Zelina didn’t a great job while filming at Staples (the infamous night when Rock called cm punk and got his voice mail). The preview I saw a year ago was great too, but I did not see anywhere that AJ would not watch it.