Alberto Del Rio And WWE Reached A Suspiciously Timed Settlement For That Whole Racist Firing Thing

Back in August, former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio was suddenly released for, according to WWE, “unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.” That altercation turned out to be ADR slapping the shit out of a social media manager who made a racist joke about how Del Rio should be washing everyone’s dishes because he’s Mexican. A string of accusations of high level corporate racism followed, with everyone from Konnan to Ricardo Rodriguez and the original Sin Cara chiming in with stories. The social media manager who made the joke quietly left the company in October — two months after Del Rio’s firing — and it looked like the awkward aftermath would be Del Rio working lucha promotions and WWE holding another 40-man Royal Rumble to say someone else won the “biggest Rumble in history.”
A few days ago, Del Rio said in an interview that WWE’s racial insensitivity starts at the top with Triple H. Now, suddenly, WWE and Del Rio have reached an agreement. You know, pending neither disparages the other going forward. THESE THINGS ARE PROBABLY NOT CONNECTED, PLEASE LOOK AWAY.
i didn’t see were it was warranted
“Racial epithet wordplay” is NOT the game any of us want to play.
So what? Del Rio keeps quiet on Trips being an asshole and he’s allowed to work where he wants? If this is what I’m reading Del Rio is a fail. Sometimes its bigger than just yourself.
Wow, you really don’t understand what’s going on do you? Del Rio already can work wherever he wants, that’s not what this is about.
Then what is about? Im seriously asking.
Your are mistaken, there are several accounts confirming this, There’s nothing “allegedly ” about this.
Why are you so weirdly obsessed with defending the racist employee? You’ve made the same comment on every story about this since it happened, what are you getting out of it?
I guess the number of people who don’t even get what “allegedly” means are proof enough that the word is used too sparely.
@907
We don’t know he is racist, that is my point. We don’t know the exact context of the comment, or the person’s background backstage. I hate when people crucify others based on assumptions and hearsay
Really? Because it comes off like you’re super into defending racism.
907, not blindly believing that somebody did something does not equal supporting or defending the thing that person ALLEGEDLY did.