Alberto Del Rio Claims WWE’s Issues With Racism Extend All The Way Up To The King Of Kings

“So, heh, Hose-A and Hose-B get to the border and…hey, why aren’t you laughing kid?”
You all know the story by now, but a quick a recap – a couple months back, Alberto Del Rio overheard one of WWE’s social media guys named Cody Barbierri make a racist joke at his expense, so he tracked him down and demanded an apology, and when he refused, Alberto slapped him. This led to Alberto’s release. Thankfully, the d-bag who made the joke is now also gone from the company.
Since parting ways with WWE, Alberto has made sure to note, on numerous occasions, that this wasn’t just a one bad racist egg scenario – according to him WWE’s poor treatment of minorities, particularly Latinos, is systemic and goes right to the top. In a recent issue of Fighting Spirit Magazine, Alberto, who now goes by El Patrón Alberto in AAA, went into greater detail about his firing, and the problems in WWE…
“We always get these racist jokes from WWE employees, and I’ve never been happy about it. I didn’t say anything, because most of the people doing these racist jokes were important people in the company. It was not just to me, it was to all the Latino elements in the company, all the African Americans, but the way it is in the company, if you come from that background, you have to live with that — you have no option, you know?”
A top WWE executive called Alberto after the Barbierri incident, informed him of his release and assured him he could come back once “things died down”, but Alberto, being the boss he is, insisted the only way he’d continue on with WWE was if he was re-hired by the end of the phone call. He also took the executive to task for his own racial remarks…
“The person calling me was one of the most important people in the company, and I said, ‘We always hear these racist jokes from you, and because you’re one of the most important people in the company in this company, your other employees hear you making these stupid comments, and they think they can do it. When they hear you doing these racist comments all the time, and we don’t say anything, because it is you, now those guys think they can go make those stupid comments.’”
This statement is significant, because Alberto has explicitly stated in the past interviews that is was Triple H who made this call. This isn’t the first time Triple H has been accused of insensitive comments – the also recently released Ricardo Rodriguez claims Triple H nicknamed him Bumblebee after The Simpsons’ Bumblebee Man.
I’ve come around on Triple H over the past couple years – he seems like he’s genuinely committed to putting new guys over, and NXT is a pretty good little fantasy league, but I guess that old Triple H evil has to come out somewhere. Do what’s best for business Hunter, and keep the racist bullshit to yourself.
But calling Ricardo Bumblebee Man is perfect.
There are lots of “perfect” things you shouldn’t do when you’re a person of power at a multi-million dollar corporation.
@Nate Birch , I suppose that’s it, and that’s why it’s considered racist: it wasn’t one of Ricardo’s peers, it was a person in power that leads what’s acceptable, and a person in power that Ricardo has to oblige their orders and isn’t on equal footing.
The separation of that aside, I wish it was a peer who had drawn comparisons to an almost exclusively spanish speaking, accident-prone comedy character.
I thought he was referring to an old luchador who was called Bumblebee, he was a fat but agile guy.
@JChez – It came out a couple months ago that HHH had used the term to refer to other latino wrestlers in the past, namely Savio Vega and Super Crazy.
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla Yeah, I recall. Both those guys also fit the Bumblebee profile of being kinda fat but high-flying.
apperently haitch needs to read about ethics in wrestling
As a whiny bleeding heart liberal that gets all ruffled at anything remotely racial or homophobic…
Bumblebee man is both very damned funny and incredible.
King Kong Bundy will ALWAYS be the King of Kings.
As well as of Kongs, of course.
The Macho King would beg to differ.
Isn’t Bumblebee in relation to wrestling a way of saying a fat guy who’s quick?
Yep. Ric Rod even said so himself.
That’s what I thought.
Well that last paragraph was… brave…
DX’s Nation of Domination imitation is all the evidence we need.
While I did find HHH’s impersonation of the rock funny, the black face, the “hey, hey, hey” was when I was like……what are doing?
Also the shitting in Mark Henry’s sandwich story. Many people say it was X-Pac other say it was Hunter
The guy has iron crosses all over his merch, can’t say I’m terribly surprised.
I’m sure Aitch makes jokes like the Bumblebee Man one all the time. Jokes about color of peoples skin etc, but the jokes aren’t necessarily racial but just about the looks of one dude. Its in the same area as fat jokes, bald jokes or jokes about some guy in the company who, say, looks like the Pinocchio Billy Graham. Those are jokes which importantly only shit on the guy you’re telling them too/about, rather than a whole race of people.
The problem is that some people are idiots and some of those idiots work for HHH eg. Social media asshole. Those idiots hear a joke that PERTAINS to a guys race and go “well clearly my joke about lynching and how they steal is ok then.” Unfortunately you have to consider the idiots in these cases so I can see Del Rio’s point that Aitch maybe ought to lay off with the jokes, even if they are hilarious.
Yeah. Let’s just file this under “no shit” and move on.
Oy! +1
Doesn’t surprise me if it’s Haitch. Why didn’t WWE use this version of Del Rio on Raw? This Del Rio is badass.
Yeah they should have done backstage segments where a racist person makes racist remarks towards Mexicans only for Del Rio to overhear it and confront the guy and slap him in the face.
For that matter, i always wished they did more with Del Rio’s MMA background.
Imagine Del Rio dropping a racial themed/focused pipe bomb
Great for the introduction of the new wrestler “Zyklon”
On the one hand, you shouldn’t be making stupid racist jokes and you shouldn’t be abetting an environment where said stupid racist jokes can be given license to soar. It’s 2014 — the choice shouldn’t be between SJW heaven and 4chan. Pinata on a pole matches and luchador hitting people with tequila bottles are behind us, I’d hope.
That said, hasn’t WWE been fairly progressive in promoting Latino superstars? Del Rio got pushed hard, even though he was a slightly better than average superstar whose defining character trait was “rich guy who holds onto the armbar too long”. Sin Cara got chances on top of chances. Rey Mysterio was never far from a prominent spot on the card, even after his knees went south on him. Ricardo got teased, but that to me has more relation to the anti-fatso sentiment in the backstage and boardroom. And say what you will about how the Vickie Guerrero character was treated on-camera, but she was front and center on WWE programming for many years, to the point where she may be the definitive GM character for better or worse.
Sure, there’s Los Matadors and there was Hunico on his bike, but … well, it’s still a decent batting average.
God, let’s hope Vince McMahon doesn’t have cause to stop at South of the Border …
I am not unconvinced that the best worker in the company isn’t a man with dwarfism who confuses the commentary team as to whether or not he’s a tiny anthropomorphic bull, or just a man in a bull costume.
So, my own super-important two cents: I don’t think that Hunter’s a bigot, or an institutionalized racist, and I think that he’s a lot farther away from both of those than Vince.
Is he a shithead? Absolutely. I mean, was there a bigger shithead in wrestling history than Michaels ’95-’97, during the period where he would become Trips’s mentor and best friend? Can you really think of one?
None of that makes saying racist jokes OK though.
Which is why I started with that first paragraph.
But if Alberto Del Rio is going to claim institutional racism, is it not fair to point out that a) WWE has heavily pushed Latino and Latina stars, and b) he probably got an outsized push for what he brought to the table? Seriously, you can quibble with his character, particularly the ham-handed face run, but WWE has never let him get below the upper mid-card. He never had the losing streak angle, he rarely if ever got the “already in the ring” entrance, he never had to be Miz’s stunt double. Nobody’s saying that HHH should be making asshole comments or that the social media guy wasn’t a total dick, but they certainly weren’t racist to him in the ring.
It’s funny that a recent article can feature “We here at With Spandex try to keep the rumour-mongering to a minimum” only to have two clicks up show that “TRIPLE H IS A RACIST!”
Hahah, aww, He wants that corn so bad.
I think that what is more insidious than the explicit racism is the -de-emphasizing of the Hispanic heritage of *certain* wrestlers and divas. WWE has had a LOT of Hispanic wrestlers under its employ, but you only get cast as such if you look unambiguously brown. Otherwise, you slide right on by.
Do it for all, or do it for none. Don’t be selective.
But then, this is wrestling I speak of.
DX in black face
Teasing the sensitive guy that can’t take a joke isn’t necessarily racism. I read these as Del Rio is a whiny douche looking for a reason to complain.
#hicoltcabana
I’m still hoping for a payoff to the Booker T feud.