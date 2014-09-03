Alberto Del Rio K.O.’d WWE’s Non-Compete Clause And Will Return To The Ring For AAA

Last month, former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio was abruptly fired from the company. We found out later that he’d been fired for slapping the shit out of WWE’s social media manager following a racist joke about how Del Rio should be washing his dishes because he’s Mexican. Del Rio resurfaced almost immediately in the lucha libre promotion AAA as “El Patrón Alberto” (alongside a trapped-in-YouTube Rey Mysterio).
The problem is that WWE contracts come with a strict non-compete clause, preventing fired, released or otherwise unhappy employees from instantly popping up and performing for the competition. We found out today via press conference that Del Rio also slapped the shit out of THAT, and will be wrestling on AAA’s September 14 show “without any problems.” How’d he accomplish that, exactly? From SuperLuchas.net:
“It is unconstitutional that you can not work … thanks to lawyers and support of AAA, I can fight without any problems.”
Alberto’s teaming up with La Parka and Myzteziz (the former Sin Cara, whom you must now defeat by tricking him into saying his name backwards) against Texano Jr., Averno and El Hijo del Perro Arguayo. Here’s a poster for the event and the accompanying press conference.
(We’ve still got time for Ricardo Rodriguez to show up with a bucket, folks.)
Oh man, that Mysteziz joke killed me.
Nice to see ADR competing in his homeland of Mexico, I’m liking him more every week after his interviews. It also helps that he slapped the hell out of the racist guy.
Anyone who smacks around a racist jerk is AAA in my book.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some threat of a lawsuit against WWE made by Del Rio for being subjected to a racist environment backstage. They may have dropped the no-compete to avoid dealing with that mess, especially if rumors are true that Del Rio was fired instead of suspended because the social media dipshit threatened a lawsuit for an unsafe working environment (or whatever he called it).
Who is the beautiful blonde on the right of that poster?!
I’m in love!
Taya Valkyrie
Glad to see Alberto and Mystzizisi… Mizstiszis… The Mizt… Mizzisisz… original Sin Cara have patched things up after Alberto went nuts on him after he dislocated his pinky or whatever on Raw.
It’s a set-up for El Patron to turn heel on Mysteziz when he gets angry at Mysteziz for breaking his heel while turning it.
Wait a minute, are you telling me that I can vacation at the Riviera Maya and see La Parka live? Someone shut up and take all my money!
I have been informed I do not have enough Money to make it to the Riviera Maya.
We’ll go halfsies. Anything for the chairman
@Golden Girls Gone Wild they have to have coyotes who will sneak you into Mexico, like reverse-coyotes.
That is the second La Parka, I think. The original wrestles as L.A. Park. The original is also slightly younger than La Parka II. . .
@ML Kennedy Nope, Adolfo Tapia (original) was born in ’65, while the second one was born in ’66.
Nice to see the Chairman of WCW is still working.
That was a different La Parka. That La Parka now goes by L.A. Park because he doesn’t own the rights to the La Parka character.
WWE’s contracts are like Del Rio’s armbar. They won’t let go until they’re ready to let go, perro.
+1
Good for him. It’s not like the WWE has a rival right now anyway.
Question to all AAA fans: Are any of the females any good? I went on their roster and saw quite a few of them had a cool look with the Lucha mask. It’d be cool if the WWE had a female version of Calisto.
They have some decent female wrestlers. I personally think CMLL has a better women’s division as far as the big Mexican promotions go.
Which one is Psycho Clown?
I may watch this show. Big Chessman fan right here
Which one’s the guy who went for the Sting facepaint/Goldberg arm tattoo combo?
Chessman, apparently. Their website also seems to include on the roster quite a few erstwhile Vampiros.
He’s so good but WWE turned him into the most boring character imaginable. Here’s hoping he pulls an AJ Styles and find a new career peak in AAA.
Konnan has implied that ADR could show up in some capacity at the AAA Underground tapings in Los Angeles this weekend. I’ll be there Saturday, so I’ll report back.
I’m starting to really like Alberto now that he seems very comfortable and happy. I should check out AAA again once my DirecTV actually LETS me watch them.
Man. The WWE DOES change people’s perceptions on certain wrestlers.
Soooo you’re telling me that someone can say something, and you commit battery against them. Everyone knows this and you don’t get arrested? He should be in jail right now, what the fuck is it with this country and people with money. They can do whatever the fuck they want, it’s stupid.
Do you know the whole story? Maybe he was paid off not to press charges.
Is La Parka still the original La Parka? Or is it like La Parka Tiger Mask 2?
It’s a different La Parka. The original La Parka, the one we saw in WCW, didn’t own the La Parka name or character and was eventually forced to give up the character.
That’s The Kick — that won Del Rio the rights to fight for AAA, MAGGLE!
Hey doesn’t he legit hate Miztesi…Myzteri…Misfit…Miztits. That’s it. Miziszit.
So yeah, WWE, where was this Del Rio? El Patron is one of the best nicknames you can have and to be honest. Del Rio is a god damn boss.