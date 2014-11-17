Alberto Del Rio Made His American Return At The ECW Arena

I’m guessing this past weekend was pretty stressful for Tommy Dreamer. His promotion, House of Hardcore, had their first internet pay-per-view on Saturday, and several wrestlers had to cancel due to injuries (get well soon, EC3!). Additionally, the show took place at the fabled ECW Arena in Philadelphia – a tough crowd to please, to be certain. Fortunately, there were two aces in the hole that surprised everyone in attendance… Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.
Let’s set the scene: Brian Myers (formerly known as WWE’s Curt Hawkins) has just lost his match with Christian York and is complaining to the crowd. Here’s what went down. The video is a bit shaky, I apologize in advance.
The ECW Arena probably hasn’t heard a “F*CK MCMAHON” chant that loud since 1999. As he pointed out in his speech, Del Rio’s American wrestling future was kind of uncertain. When he was fired from WWE back in August, he was given the standard 90-day no-compete clause that we’ve come to expect with any WWE release. However, this didn’t stop him from showing up at TripleMania, the flagship pay-per-view of Mexican lucha libre mainstay AAA, on August 17th. WWE and AAA actually reached a deal in September, allowing Del Rio to compete on AAA programming as “El Patrón Alberto.” It’s quite likely we’ll see him next year on Lucha Underground, and additionally, he made his debut for Keiji Mutoh’s Wrestle-1 promotion a few weeks ago when he defeated Masakatsu Funaki in a short match.
Fortunately, it looks like El Patrón has at least one American promotion he can call home now. With a reception like that, I doubt that was just a one-off appearance. And how great is it to see Alberto and Ricardo back in their “Lucha Pals Forever” mode again? Man, I missed that.
I can see myself in the crowd! The return was very welcome and the crowd was HOT pretty much straight through the show. Hope to see him again. As for HOH, it seems to just get better and better, really excited to see where it goes next.
That’s awesome, I miss the intensity of those ECW live shows, we had some great ones in MA. (Mass Transit incident, aside)
And yeah, the WWE fucking blew it big time with Ricardo and ADR.
I’m not saying the incident at WWE was right in any way at all, but it seems like that just pushed this guys career big time. I know he was a big deal in Mexico before WWE signed him, but now he can go anywhere in the US and people will love him bc of how he got treated in WWE.
I wonder if Double J will sign him for GFW. If that ever gets off the ground i mean.
I still don’t understand how WWE could have fucked these two up.
I’m so glad all these good things are appening to him, he was so underappreciated by many on WWE and he’s one of my absolute favourite in-ring guys so I feel he deserves every bit of post-WWE success he gets, and it’s so nice o see him being cheered!
me and you both, buddy.
Oh my stars and garters, I need to see that ADR/Funaki match so bad.
it’s on dailymotion!
I will never forget how excited I was being there when he won the Royal Rumble in 2011. The near-win by Santino was incredible, but there were Latino gentlemen in my section CRYING when Del Rio won. It was an awesome moment, and it made me so excited for his title reign… and then he didn’t beat Edge at Mania and I never understood that.
What was the story with his mask? Did he lose it, or could he put it back on?
He used to wear a mask. He unmasked to work for WWE. It’s unlikely he could put it back on and just pretend nothing happened. Even Rey Mysterio had to use a lucha loophole to put a mask back on (Rey Mysterio Jr. was unmasked in WCW, but Rey Mysterio Regular was allowed to give his mask and persona to our Rey Mysterio, IIRC)
Also, ADR has a face that is recognized by millions of wrestling fans. I doubt he’d not want to capitalize on that.
I didn’t quite catch what Ricardo was announcing. He clearly says “El Patron Alberto” but then says something afterwards. I figured he’d want to avoid associating with the name “Alberto Del Rio” so what does he announce Alberto as? Obviously, the fans did the “Del Rio” part with the correct prompt.
always had a soft spot for Del Rio. he’s one of my favourite in-ring performers in the world.