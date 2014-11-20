Alberto Del Rio Says He And CM Punk Were In The Same Position In WWE And Made The Same Decision To Leave

The last few months have been crazy for El Patron Alberto Del Rio. He was abruptly fired from WWE for “unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.” That (“allegedly,” if you need that word) turned out to be him knocking a snarky social media manager on his ass for making a racist joke. ADR claimed that WWE’s insensitivity problem went all the way to the top, and a settlement was reached allowing the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion to take bookings in the United States. He’s headed to Lucha Underground next year and popped up at House of Hardcore over the weekend.
Another clip from Del Rio’s shoot interview with WrestleTalkTV has gone up, and it features an interesting idea: Del Rio respects CM Punk for walking out on the company back in January, and feels like God (or destiny) put him in a similar position in August.
There haven’t been a lot of opinions about Punk’s walkout made public (and outside of kayfabe) by people who were actually there when it happened, so give it a listen. There’s also a solid message about the upside of standing up for yourself, and what it does for your fellow countrymen, and whoever decides to google you in 15 years.
Much respect to El Patron.
Punk is still kind of a child for what happened, though.
How? he met his contract obligations.
Maybe (probably), but I still don’t have any strong feels about it. Gotta do you first, so whatever.
A lot of people have said that, but we still have no idea what happened (unless Del Rio tells all, I have not watched that video yet).
@RingsOfSaturn I would love to know what it is Punk did exactly that makes him a child.
@Lester I’ll just never understand the internet’s collective turn on Punk, nor will ever participate in it.
Hold on. . . Del Rio fought Kofi Kingston? I can’t believe I never got to watch that fresh matchup.
Seriously though, I thought Punk has said on a few occasions he retired because he was tired of wrestling with concussions and hated feeling achy as hell every day?
The way he was being boomed didn’t help his case to stay either
He just happened to start feeling that way the day after the Royal Rumble in the middle of a major storyline at the same time Batista came back to get a spot in the Main Event of Mania?
Sounds extremely coincidental.
@Jeans Ambrose When did Punk say that? I’m pretty sure Punk hasn’t said word one on why he retired.
del rio sounds different here. his voice is higher and his speech is stunted
Could just be out of practice talking in English (if that’s a thing)
I wouldn’t say the same position, but extremely similar ones. Punk decided to leave, Del Rio was forced to, but he probably would have been “fuck it” as well if all his claims match up. That said, I do also agree with him on his comments about Punk; whether you think what he did was right or wrong, he took a stand and he’s probably as happy with his life as Del Rio is. If he’s not passionate about Wrestling anymore, it’s not our place to say “WELL YOU CAN’T DO THAT YOU BIG BABY”.
Punk’s married to AJ Lee. I bet he’s happier than Del Rio
Del Rio’s married to ÁJ Léé, so he’s the Mexican version of Punk’s happiness.
Mexican happiness: Like American happiness, but spicier and more colorful
@SaberDragon Don’t forget the real sugar!
Del Rio’s saying he had a choice to toe the line, but he chose to slap that social media guy, knowing full well what the repercussions could be.
Alberto’s…real (?), speaking-in-English voice is a lot more Marlon Brando nasal-y here than what we’re used to..
For the record, do NOT listen to Ricardo’s recent shoot interview in which he claims that he had a 3-on-1 showdown with The Shield and put them in their places for not showing respect in the locker room, and that he also laid out almost all of Alberto’s matches for him, and then talks about his REAL friends in the business, like registered sex offender Chasyn Rance.
I never cared for Rodriguez, always thought he was a terrible worker, but didn’t know about him being good friends with a sex offender who also happens to be dating current TNA Knockout Brittany…the fuck is she thinking? o_0
Also LOL at him putting The Shield in their place, what a delusional fuck he is.
Is Alberto sort of trying to talk like his interviewer?
Err… someone who was actually there? Sounds like ADR wasn’t actually there when Punk bailed because he was busy killing an extra 15 minutes in the ring. I thought this was going to be Del Rio talking about being an eyewitness to Punk’s walkout. Deducting 2 Internet points from Brandon for misleading me — and a third for making me register this comment. I have things to do, man.**
** I don’t actually really have a thing to do. But describing Del Rio as someone who was actually there is a tad misleading.
I respect Del Rio even more after hearing this.
There aren’t any “eyewitnesses” to Punk quitting, are there (excluding AJ, I suppose)? He had been asking for time off for a few months, and then just pulled a completely unexpected no-show for the RAW after the Rumble.
You know, barely related, but you bring up an interesting thought. AJ and Punk were dating when he walked out and, I looked it up, she had a match that night (RAW 1/27/14). So, that must have been awkward for her.
He didn’t no-show RAW the night after the Rumble. All reports I read say he turned up as usual, met with Vince and HHH at the venue that afternoon/evening and told them he was going home.
What sucks is that TNA is so bad. If it were at least somewhat respectable and less than a joke, Punk and ADR could have gone there, along with Batemsan, and then we’d be onto something.
let’s blame not being able to see Punk anymore and not trying to follow Del Rio on the other places he goes to now so it’s like we can’t see him anymore either on TNA. yeah -_-
CM Punk and ADR were in totally different spots in my opinion. Punk walked out randomly because he wasn’t happy with the direction his character was going, while ADR left for standing up for his heritage.
“Punk walked out randomly because he wasn’t happy with the direction his character was going”
did you just pull that out of your butt or what
They WERE both said to be unhappy and in need of a break in the winter of last year, that’s truth, but yeah, ADR stayed for seven months and only actually left because he Vadered out on some douchebag nobody after Punk had lost his smile.
Seriously, guys, where are you getting all these reasons Punk left WWE from?
He hasn’t said anything about it. WWE haven’t said anything about it. His friends haven’t said anything about it. His wife hasn’t said anything about it. It’s all guesswork and conjecture and it’s being repeated so often that it’s now getting cited as its own source.
Okay, what is your hypothesis? If he was burnt out/injured whatever, he would have/cold have said something about it. Show up on Raw, announce he has lost his smile and go on his way. You don’t just walk out the night after the Rumble for no good reason, there is obviously something to it. It takes about .3 seconds of detective work to figure that out.
Did you watch the clip as well? ADR is clearly clearly announcing it was a last minute decision on his part hence why he had to do an extra `15 minutes in his match. Obviously there is no way to know 100% of what happened, but this idea that we’re all just randomly grasping at stuff is incorrect. We are making educated guesses based on the facts that we know.
I’m not saying you’re guesses are wrong, I’m saying they’re GUESSES. But you’re not treating them like guesses. You’re saying “Punk left because…” and pulling a guess out of your butt and acting like you’re quoting the guy.
Saying “Punk left because he didn’t like the direction they were taking his character” could be true, or it could be false. Just like “Punk left because they stopped selling his brand of hair gel and he didn’t want to go on TV without it.”
You can’t just make up facts in their absence. I know this is the internet and that’s, like, our THING, but come on.
I have a hunch that general frustration was a big reason for Del Rio deciding not to take anymore shit, so their positions are indeed very similar.
And kudos to Brandon for paying lip service to the whole “allegedly” thing, even if there is probably no need to get all passive-agressive about it in every single post from now on. I think it’s an important thing to do, and not because I think racism is super awesome and should be defended. Even an angry snarky internet blog should hold itself to a certain journalistic standard, and this was a good way to do just that while still saying what you are actually thinking.
I liked Punk. But speaking strictly for myself–who cares why he left? He’s gone, it sucks, now let’s all watch Lucha Underground.
will people ever give it a rest? there’s SOOOOO MANY other things to enjoy in wrestling now, and whatever you feel about Punk has already been said a million times before and it doesn’t matter. Punk was pretty great before, go watch some of his old stuff if you miss him and want to enjoy him again. if you don’t, will ya ever stop telling us how strongly you hate what he did? it’s gotten annoying forever ago.
I’m pretty uncomfortable with the idea that the guy who thought it was cool to solve his problems with violence is somehow equivalent or granted the moral high ground to the guy who just walked out. When “standing up for yourself” involves hitting another person, that’s not acceptable.
I never thought of it that way before, but you do have a point indeed.