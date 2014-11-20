Alberto Del Rio Says He And CM Punk Were In The Same Position In WWE And Made The Same Decision To Leave

#CM Punk #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.20.14 50 Comments

The last few months have been crazy for El Patron Alberto Del Rio. He was abruptly fired from WWE for “unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.” That (“allegedly,” if you need that word) turned out to be him knocking a snarky social media manager on his ass for making a racist joke. ADR claimed that WWE’s insensitivity problem went all the way to the top, and a settlement was reached allowing the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion to take bookings in the United States. He’s headed to Lucha Underground next year and popped up at House of Hardcore over the weekend.

Another clip from Del Rio’s shoot interview with WrestleTalkTV has gone up, and it features an interesting idea: Del Rio respects CM Punk for walking out on the company back in January, and feels like God (or destiny) put him in a similar position in August.

There haven’t been a lot of opinions about Punk’s walkout made public (and outside of kayfabe) by people who were actually there when it happened, so give it a listen. There’s also a solid message about the upside of standing up for yourself, and what it does for your fellow countrymen, and whoever decides to google you in 15 years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAAAALBERTO DEL RIOCM PUNKEL PATRON ALBERTOPRO WRESTLINGWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP