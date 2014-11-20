Alberto Del Rio Says He And CM Punk Were In The Same Position In WWE And Made The Same Decision To Leave

The last few months have been crazy for El Patron Alberto Del Rio. He was abruptly fired from WWE for “unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.” That (“allegedly,” if you need that word) turned out to be him knocking a snarky social media manager on his ass for making a racist joke. ADR claimed that WWE’s insensitivity problem went all the way to the top, and a settlement was reached allowing the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion to take bookings in the United States. He’s headed to Lucha Underground next year and popped up at House of Hardcore over the weekend.

Another clip from Del Rio’s shoot interview with WrestleTalkTV has gone up, and it features an interesting idea: Del Rio respects CM Punk for walking out on the company back in January, and feels like God (or destiny) put him in a similar position in August.

There haven’t been a lot of opinions about Punk’s walkout made public (and outside of kayfabe) by people who were actually there when it happened, so give it a listen. There’s also a solid message about the upside of standing up for yourself, and what it does for your fellow countrymen, and whoever decides to google you in 15 years.