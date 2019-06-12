YouTube

Alberto El Patron (fka Albert Del Rio) hasn’t been as active in the American wrestling scene since he was released from Impact Wrestling in 2018 after no-showing an event. However, in addition to his position as president of MMA promotion Combate Americas, El Patron has continued to play a role in the lucha libre world, freelancing for a variety of independent promotions. Yesterday, it was announced that the former WWE Champion will lead a new indie, Nación Lucha Libre.

Nación Lucha Libre nace para abrir una nueva era de la Lucha Libre en México. ¡Bienvenidos a la Nación! #JuntosSomosNación pic.twitter.com/oIqKhfFBkX — Nación Lucha Libre Oficial (@NacionLucha) June 12, 2019

In a press conference available to watch on +LuchaTV, Nación Lucha Libre announced their first show on July 11 in Mexico City. Per Lucha Central, it will air on Mexico’s ImageTV starting at 10:30 p.m. CST. The promotion will have a regular TV show on Saturdays on that channel starting on July 13.