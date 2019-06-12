Alberto El Patron’s New Lucha Libre Promotion Has A TV Show, Features Some Big Names

06.12.19 47 mins ago

YouTube

Alberto El Patron (fka Albert Del Rio) hasn’t been as active in the American wrestling scene since he was released from Impact Wrestling in 2018 after no-showing an event. However, in addition to his position as president of MMA promotion Combate Americas, El Patron has continued to play a role in the lucha libre world, freelancing for a variety of independent promotions. Yesterday, it was announced that the former WWE Champion will lead a new indie, Nación Lucha Libre.

In a press conference available to watch on +LuchaTV, Nación Lucha Libre announced their first show on July 11 in Mexico City. Per Lucha Central, it will air on Mexico’s ImageTV starting at 10:30 p.m. CST. The promotion will have a regular TV show on Saturdays on that channel starting on July 13.

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOAlberto El PatronFENIXINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGLUCHA LIBRENacion Lucha LibrePENTAGON JRSEXY STAR
