Alexa Bliss Believes Evolution Is What The ‘Women’s Revolution Deserves’

08.17.18 1 hour ago

While Alexa Bliss prepares for the force that is Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s SummerSlam event, the five-time Women’s champion (twice on Smackdown, three times on Monday Night Raw) has one eye on the upcoming all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. With Evolution slated for October, it would be conceivable that Rousey and Bliss could face off in a rematch for the belt, but the current champ seems to think otherwise.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bliss spoke about new adventures on her plate regardless of what happens Sunday.

“(Evolution) is something our ‘Women’s Revolution’ deserves. The women on our roster and our legends have proven that it’s about time that women have the main focus,” Bliss said.

