All Elite Wrestling

One of the questions about All Elite Wrestling since before the promotion was even confirmed to be real was “Would it provide health insurance for its wrestlers?” If you’re not as deep into the wrestling internet/don’t follow Nick Jackson on Twitter, you might not know that speculation about this started after the younger Young Buck quote-tweeted “I agree” to a tweet that read “Wrestlers need health insurance and they should get it through the company they work for” back in October 2018.

At the Double or Nothing rally, Cody told fans that AEW will “change the wrestling economy” and talked about wrestlers being paid more and that “happy wrestlers means happy fans.” Given that even the largest wrestling company in United States and the world, WWE, hires wrestlers as independent contractors and does not offer health insurance (though they do cover costs of medical treatment if “a wrestler is injured while performing“), AEW offering benefits would certainly be a change for the wrestling world

After the event, Wrestling Inc. asked Cody and the Young Bucks, all Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, if the new promotion will offer health insurance and benefits for the talent. Cody said that AEW will have the same policy as WWE regarding injuries sustained by wrestlers while performing for the company.