AEW Reportedly Has Two Possible TV Deals, And They’re Both Good

All Elite Wrestling

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, officials at All Elite Wrestling met with a TV network on Saturday, and they now have two TV deals to choose between. We don’t know what networks are involved, but according to Meltzer these are “real stations” with “real money,” which probably at least means AEW is looking at something better than the Pursuit Channel, where Impact Wrestling now airs. In fact, Meltzer specifically said that whatever AEW decides, this would be the best TV deal any wrestling company other than WWE has gotten since the heyday of WCW.