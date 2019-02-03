AEW Reportedly Has Two Possible TV Deals, And They’re Both Good

02.03.19 2 hours ago 2 Comments

All Elite Wrestling

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, officials at All Elite Wrestling met with a TV network on Saturday, and they now have two TV deals to choose between. We don’t know what networks are involved, but according to Meltzer these are “real stations” with “real money,” which probably at least means AEW is looking at something better than the Pursuit Channel, where Impact Wrestling now airs. In fact, Meltzer specifically said that whatever AEW decides, this would be the best TV deal any wrestling company other than WWE has gotten since the heyday of WCW.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite Wrestling

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP