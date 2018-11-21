Trademark Filings Point To An Elite New Wrestling Promotion

Being The Elite

Since All In happened in September, there have been lots of rumors that run in two opposite directions. Either Cody and the Young Bucks are on their way to WWE, or they’re trying to start their own wrestling promotion. The more time passes, the more it sounds like the latter option is the likely one. With all their connections in indie wrestling, and a big successful show under their belts, the possibility of the Elite building their own promotion seems increasingly likely.

As first reported by WrestlingNews.co, some trademarks filed by a newly-formed Florida-based company seem to imply that the project is really getting off the ground:

