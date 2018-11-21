Trademark Filings Point To An Elite New Wrestling Promotion

Since All In happened in September, there have been lots of rumors that run in two opposite directions. Either Cody and the Young Bucks are on their way to WWE, or they’re trying to start their own wrestling promotion. The more time passes, the more it sounds like the latter option is the likely one. With all their connections in indie wrestling, and a big successful show under their belts, the possibility of the Elite building their own promotion seems increasingly likely.
As first reported by WrestlingNews.co, some trademarks filed by a newly-formed Florida-based company seem to imply that the project is really getting off the ground:
Call it Elite Championship Wrestling instead.
WOW! Even if you aren’t a fan of The Elite and their style you have to give them credit for this. Could be huge if they do it right
It was reported about a month ago that Shahid and his son Tony were financing a new, Elite-led promotion (Jericho and JR were also linked and both denied it), and apparently the law firm that registered these trademarks is the one they work with. A couple of weeks ago the Bucks’ friend Meltzer dropped some pretty heavy hints that a money man/mark was interested in starting a promotion…
I am really excited for this. All In was a smashing success and I couldn’t be happier for Cody and the Bucks and now they seem to be taking it a step further. Hopefully they continue to work with all the different other promotions like they did at the All In show.
Now if we could just lure Jim Cornette back and get someone to bankroll Smokey Mountain Wrestling 2.0…