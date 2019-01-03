Since All Elite Wrestling became official on New Years Day, we’ve all been wondering who’s going to be involved. The company formed by Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan is announcing signings here and there, including Adam Page and Britt Baker, but of course the rumors and unsubstantiated reports go much farther than that. The latest such notion is that AEW is trying to sign Bill Goldberg. Best known for his long-running winning streak in WCW, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, where he defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, had a quick win against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, and lost the Univsersal Title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. He hasn’t returned to wrestling since then, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.
AEW Might Be Trying To Sign A WCW Legend
Around The Web
There are 7 comments
Given the Yei announcement, I thought it was gonna be Glacier and Brandon would’ve just died of happiness induced cardiac arrest at the thought of a Cody/Glacier match.
Good lord. They are going to be wcw 2.0
More like TNA
That sounds antithetical to what I’d expect from AEW. Goldberg isn’t going anywhere to job to indie guys, and AEW fans seem unlikely to be interested in watching an old legend with no workrate squash their heroes
1000% this
It makes sense as a marketing move. If all their “Change the World” talk is to be believed, they’re not going to do that by only signing indie talent the smarks love. There’s no reason ROH 2.0 would be meaningfully different than the original. They’ll have to aspire for some bigger names that can bring in WWE fans and lapsed casuals.
While I have no real interest in watching Goldberg wrestle, I can’t get too pessimistic about this until they actually launch. If they start putting belts on grandpas then it’s time for beef.
Goldberg had to train for like a year to do a five minute match. No thanks, AEW.