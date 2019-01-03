AEW Might Be Trying To Sign A WCW Legend

WWE

Since All Elite Wrestling became official on New Years Day, we’ve all been wondering who’s going to be involved. The company formed by Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan is announcing signings here and there, including Adam Page and Britt Baker, but of course the rumors and unsubstantiated reports go much farther than that. The latest such notion is that AEW is trying to sign Bill Goldberg. Best known for his long-running winning streak in WCW, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, where he defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, had a quick win against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, and lost the Univsersal Title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. He hasn’t returned to wrestling since then, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.