Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for ALL IN 2018. The show featured a dream match between Kenny Omega and Pentagon, a huge six-man tag team main event, Cody Rhodes challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.
All In 2018 Results:
1. So Cal Uncensored defeated the Briscoe Brothers. The Briscoes went for a Doomsday Device, but Frankie Kazarian was able to counter it into a slam mid-move to win the opening match.
2. Flip Gordon won the Over the Budget Battle Royal to earn a shot at the Ring of Honor World Championship later in the night. Bully Ray eliminated Jordynne Grace and Colt Cabana, thinking he’d won the match. Chico El Luchador, who’d been taken out early in the match but not eliminated, re-entered the ring, unmasked as Flip Gordon, and eliminated Bully Ray. Flip will move on to face Jay Lethal for the ROH title.
Well, the wrestling was great. Production still needs some work- sound issues, stopwatching, etc.
But the seal has definitely been broken on big independent wrestling shows! Grats to Cody and the Young Bucks.
Okada might have had the best match of the night? Really? Next thing you’ll proclaim is that water is wet or an overrated UT team crapped the bed.
This was one of the best shows I’ve seen all year. I hope they do it again.
Got to see most of it… fun show. It might just be me but watching Aldis/Magnus wrestle is like watching paint dry and at times C. Daniels looked about as wobbly as Earl Hebner. Had to shield my eyes for some of the Joey Ryan segments, but all in all, very watchable.