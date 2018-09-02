Twitter

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for ALL IN 2018. The show featured a dream match between Kenny Omega and Pentagon, a huge six-man tag team main event, Cody Rhodes challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.

All In 2018 Results:

1. So Cal Uncensored defeated the Briscoe Brothers. The Briscoes went for a Doomsday Device, but Frankie Kazarian was able to counter it into a slam mid-move to win the opening match.

2. Flip Gordon won the Over the Budget Battle Royal to earn a shot at the Ring of Honor World Championship later in the night. Bully Ray eliminated Jordynne Grace and Colt Cabana, thinking he’d won the match. Chico El Luchador, who’d been taken out early in the match but not eliminated, re-entered the ring, unmasked as Flip Gordon, and eliminated Bully Ray. Flip will move on to face Jay Lethal for the ROH title.